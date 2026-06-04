Haredim blocking major highway to Jerusalem dispersed with stun grenades: Rabbi: 'We are at war'

Dozens of extremist Haredim blocked the major Highway 1 near Jerusalem overnight Thursday into Friday following the arrest of a draft dodger. Traffic delays were reported at the scene, and after about an hour police dispersed the protesters with stun grenades and reopened the road.

Dozens of extremist Haredim blocked the major Highway 1 near Jerusalem overnight Thursday into Friday following the arrest of a draft dodger. Traffic delays were reported at the scene, and after about an hour police dispersed the protesters with stun grenades and reopened the road.

Dozens of extremist Haredim blocked the major Highway 1 near Jerusalem overnight Thursday into Friday following the arrest of a draft dodger. Traffic delays were reported at the scene, and after about an hour police dispersed the protesters with stun grenades and reopened the road.

Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, who leads the Lithuanian Haredi public alongside Rabbi Dov Lando, said Thursday night at the Union of Yeshiva Students conference in Jerusalem that “we are truly at war — and sacrifices must be made for the war. I am not talking about the war in Iran, but about the

Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, who leads the Lithuanian Haredi public alongside Rabbi Dov Lando, said Thursday night at the Union of Yeshiva Students conference in Jerusalem that “we are truly at war — and sacrifices must be made for the war. I am not talking about the war in Iran, but about the

Hirsch added that: “We have no way out of this situation, unless there is special divine assistance. We need to instill in the young men the feeling that we can win this war through the Holy One, blessed be He.”

Hirsch added that: “We have no way out of this situation, unless there is special divine assistance. We need to instill in the young men the feeling that we can win this war through the Holy One, blessed be He.”

Hirsch added that: “We have no way out of this situation, unless there is special divine assistance. We need to instill in the young men the feeling that we can win this war through the Holy One, blessed be He.”