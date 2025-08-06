‘I’m sure Dad is looking down smiling’: Fallen soldier’s son enlists in IDF combat unit

Yehuda Moyal, the 20-year-old son of Warrant Officer (res.) Shaul Moyal, who was killed in October in a clash with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, enlisted in the IDF on Wednesday, following in his father’s footsteps as a combat soldier.
Shaul, a soldier in the 8207th Battalion, left behind his wife, Smadar, and 10 children, including Yehuda, who joined the Kfir Brigade’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion. Yehuda, who was raised in Karnei Shomron, expressed a deep sense of duty, saying: “It’s a profound mission to enlist in a combat unit and continue my father’s path.”
Raised with Torah values, Yehuda, a student at a local yeshiva, recalled his father’s influence. “My parents taught me to live Torah values through action,” he said. Weeks before his death, Shaul visited home after a month in Lebanon, reinforcing Yehuda’s resolve.
“I told him I was scared to join a combat unit, and he said, ‘If everyone thinks like that, who will enlist? If we only think of ourselves, there’ll be no army.’ That answer guides me today,” Yehuda shared. He added, “I’m sure Dad is looking down, smiling with pride.”
Despite the loss, Yehuda has drawn strength from his mother, Smadar. “After Dad’s death, I still wanted to enlist in a combat role. Mom’s support gave me the confidence to believe it’s the right path,” he said.
“Without her, I might have hesitated, but she reminds me what truly matters.” Yehuda’s enlistment, amid public debates over balancing religious life with military service, demonstrates how Torah study and national duty can align, especially in wartime.
Rabbi Eyal Greiner, head of Tapuach Hesder Yeshiva and a member of the Hesder Yeshiva Association, praised Shaul’s legacy. “Shaul embodied true devotion, sacrificing his life for Israel’s redemption. His wife and children continue his melody,” Greiner said.
He noted Yehuda’s two years of Torah study, adding: “With his father’s spirit and redeeming Torah, Yehuda now applies these values through enlistment. We wish him and all soldiers success in their missions and a safe return home.”