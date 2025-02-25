'Dad, you're home now': Oded Lifshitz laid to rest in Kibbutz Nir Oz | LIVE

Mourners gathered Tuesday to pay their final respects to Oded Lifshitz, one of three Israelis whose bodies were returned last week after being killed while held captive in Gaza by Palestinian terrorists.
Lifshitz’s remains were brought back from Gaza last week as part of the hostage agreement, alongside those of brothers Kfir and Ariel Bibas. Israeli authorities later informed the family that Lifshitz had been killed while held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the early weeks of the war.
Lifshitz, a journalist and peace activist, was one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was kidnapped from his kibbutz home during the October 7 massacre along with his wife Yocheved who was released a few weeks later.
She eulogized him: "Oded, my husband, I want to thank you for the 67-year journey we took together, creating a proud family and remarkable legacy. I see you live on in each of our children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Thank you for a lifetime of shared experiences."
She added: "Our abduction and your death have shaken me deeply. All our lives we fought for social justice and peace. Sadly, the people we once tried to help on the other side have struck us a heavy blow. I stand here stunned by the number of graves and the scale of devastation I see in our community that was completely abandoned on October 7. Our hostages remain underground in Gaza, shackled, starved and tortured for more than 500 days."
Oded's eldest son, Arnon, said: "Dad, you're home now. You were a hero, and your endless dream for a better, fairer world was never just a slogan—it was your way of life."
Hundreds attended the funeral at Kibbutz Nir Oz, including Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz, hostage survivors and family members of other captives.
The funeral procession began in Rishon Lezion, proceeded to the Sa’ad junction in southern Israel and continued toward Kibbutz Nir Oz, where Lifshitz will be laid to rest.
Residents along the route gathered with Israeli flags, some also waving yellow flags symbolizing solidarity with hostages. Several attendees sang Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah.
“We came to ask for forgiveness and to salute Oded Lifshitz, who finally gets to rest peacefully,” said a local woman holding an Israeli flag. Rishon Lezion Mayor Raz Kinstlich said, "Today we part with heavy hearts and sadness. On behalf of our city’s residents, I extend condolences to his family."
Following identification at Israel’s forensic institute, Lifshitz’s family expressed deep sorrow but gratitude for closure. "Now we can mourn the husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather we've missed since October 7," the family said. "Our healing begins today, but it won’t be complete until every hostage returns home."