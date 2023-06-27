French Israeli business man detained in Beirut after raising suspicion

Traveling to Iraq with a layover in Lebanon, The French businessman who had served in the IDF and has ties to Israeli officials is stopped and interrogated for two days before being allowed to leave; Hezbollah-affiliated media says he was warned never to return

Gilad Meiri, Itamar Eichner, Daniel Salami|
Lebanese security forces detained an Israeli citizen at the international airport in Beirut. The individual was in possession of a European passport and was en route to Iraq.
Holding dual Israeli and French nationalities, the businessman was arrested upon arrival, triggering a two-day period of intense questioning. Eventually, through the intervention of other nations at Israel's behest, he was released.
Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, LebanonRafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon
Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon
(Photo: AP)
Reports indicate that the individual has significant connections to high-ranking Israeli officials, as confirmed by Israeli media and the Lebanese news outlet Al-Akhbar, linked to Hezbollah. Following his release, he was swiftly flown out of Lebanon, accompanied by a stern warning never to set foot in any enemy territory.
יום העשורא שיעים לבנון ביירות תומכי חיזבאללה חסן נסראללהיום העשורא שיעים לבנון ביירות תומכי חיזבאללה חסן נסראללה
Hezbollah supporters during a Shi'ite festival in Beirut
(Photo: AFP)
The businessman's intended destination was Iraq, Al Akhbar reported. The incident has prompted a response from the National Security Council, emphasizing the extreme danger posed by Israelis visiting countries prohibited by law, including for the purpose of connecting flights.
