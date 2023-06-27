French Israeli business man detained in Beirut after raising suspicion

Lebanese security forces detained an Israeli citizen at the international airport in Beirut. The individual was in possession of a European passport and was en route to Iraq.
Holding dual Israeli and French nationalities, the businessman was arrested upon arrival, triggering a two-day period of intense questioning. Eventually, through the intervention of other nations at Israel's behest, he was released.
Reports indicate that the individual has significant connections to high-ranking Israeli officials, as confirmed by Israeli media and the Lebanese news outlet Al-Akhbar, linked to Hezbollah. Following his release, he was swiftly flown out of Lebanon, accompanied by a stern warning never to set foot in any enemy territory.
The businessman's intended destination was Iraq, Al Akhbar reported. The incident has prompted a response from the National Security Council, emphasizing the extreme danger posed by Israelis visiting countries prohibited by law, including for the purpose of connecting flights.