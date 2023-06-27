French Israeli business man detained in Beirut after raising suspicion

Lebanese security forces detained an Israeli citizen at the international airport in Beirut. The individual was in possession of a European passport and was en route to Iraq.

Holding dual Israeli and French nationalities, the businessman was arrested upon arrival, triggering a two-day period of intense questioning. Eventually, through the intervention of other nations at Israel's behest, he was released.

