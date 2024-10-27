Woman seriously injured following Hezbollah's massive 75-rocket salvo

A 57-year-old woman was seriously injured on Sunday after a Hezbollah rocket hit Tamra, an Arab town located in northern Israel. Magen David Adom emergency service paramedics arrived on the scene and gave her medical attention alongside another resident who sustained minor injuries. Another home in the town suffered a direct hit.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said shortly after the incident that 75 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon to northern Israel in Hezbollah's barrage, marking one of the heaviest seen toward the Galilee region since the war began.
Meanwhile, as the fighting against the Iran-backed terror group continues, the IDF began expanding its operations in South Lebanon into the second line of towns and villages some 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border with Israel, after finding massive stores of Iranian-made and Russian-made weapons and ammunition in every home.
Initially, the IDF said publicly and assured the U.S. that it would limit its offensive to removing the threat of an invasion of the Galilee by Hezbollah's Radwan force, in an area containing up to 20 Shiite villages, spread along the 130-kilometer (81-mile) frontier.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: