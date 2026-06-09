Possible damage seen at Israeli air base after Iran missile barrage | Watch

Satellite images published online by the company Soar suggest that a hangar at the Israeli Air Force’s Ramat David base, near Migdal HaEmek, may have been damaged during the latest escalation with Iran.
The low-resolution image, taken Monday and presented in comparison with a photo from June 5, appears to show a mark at the location of the hangar.
The hangar apparently serves as a maintenance facility for vehicles, though the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit has not issued an official response, and the extent of any damage remains unclear. This report is being published in accordance with military censor approval.
The latest imagery follows satellite images published last month that indicated Ramat David air base was hit in two areas during Operation Roaring Lion. One of the areas appeared to have been used for support vehicles and equipment, while the other was apparently a refueling and service point for fighter jets.
Ramat David air base is home to five squadrons, operating, among other aircraft, F-16 fighter jets and drones. Throughout the war, the base, located about 50 kilometers from the Lebanese border, has repeatedly been targeted by Hezbollah.
In 2024, Hezbollah published footage filmed by its “Hudhud” drone inside the base, showing aircraft fuel tanks, the headquarters of the 109th Squadron, an Iron Dome platform, ammunition depots, the headquarters of the 157th Squadron, hangars and the headquarters of the 105th Squadron.
Hezbollah also published an image of the base commander’s office and revealed his personal details. The video further showed additional warehouses and squadron headquarters, including those of the 101st and 160th Squadrons, as well as the technical area of the 193rd Squadron.
Later footage showed officers’ living quarters, alleged F-16 hangars and the control tower. The video also included images of Apache helicopters, fuel depots and Hercules transport aircraft.