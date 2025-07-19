Thousands rally across Israel demanding hostage deal as war hits day 652

Families of captives and former hostages lead nationwide protests calling for all-inclusive agreement with Hamas; in Tel Aviv, released hostage Doron Steinbrecher delivers emotional plea, urging swift action and addressing President Trump directly

Or Hadar, Lihi Gordon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage deal
Donald Trump
Hostage
Thousands of Israelis rallied across the country Saturday night, marking 652 days since Hamas terrorists captured hostages—50 of whom remain in captivity—during the October 7 attack, demanding a comprehensive deal to bring them all home.
In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, released hostage Doron Steinbrecher, freed six months ago after 471 days in Hamas captivity, addressed a large crowd with an emotional plea. “Exactly six months ago, I returned from the gates of hell,” she said. “And people are still there—652 days in hell.”

4 View gallery
דורון שטיינברכרדורון שטיינברכר
Released hostage Doron Steinbrecher at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv
(Photo: Dana Kopel)
Steinbrecher called for an immediate, inclusive agreement and stressed the psychological toll on the released and the families of those still held. “I’m still not breathing freely. Recovery starts with their return,” she said. “The deal must be signed—this week, today. It must include everyone.”
After the Tel Aviv rally, demonstrators marched by the thousands toward the U.S. Embassy, chanting and waving signs. In a direct message to U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier that day said ten hostages would be released “very shortly, ”Steinbrecher urged him in English to “make a deal that will make Israel great again,” referencing his campaign slogan. “I know how important this is to you. I know you can make it happen,” she said.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Elsewhere, protesters gathered at the Karkur Junction and, for the first time in months, marched along Rothschild Boulevard in Caesarea, waving Israeli flags and calling for swift action to secure a hostage release deal.
4 View gallery
עצרת מחאה בכיכר החטופיםעצרת מחאה בכיכר החטופים
Protesters at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv call for comprehensive hostage deal
(Photo: Dana Kopel)
4 View gallery
עצרת מחאה בכיכר החטופיםעצרת מחאה בכיכר החטופים
(Photo: Dana Kopel)
4 View gallery
צעדת מחאה לשחרור החטופים בתל אביבצעדת מחאה לשחרור החטופים בתל אביב
(Photo: Paulina Patimer)
The protests come as negotiations continue in Doha, mediated by international officials. Israeli sources said a high-level delegation may be sent to Qatar if Hamas agrees to discuss the “key parameters” of a deal. A new proposal reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire, the release of 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others and the start of talks on ending the war, with Trump acting as guarantor.
Despite 13 days of indirect negotiations, critical gaps remain over humanitarian aid, IDF positioning in Gaza and how the talks will proceed during the ceasefire. The identities of the hostages to be released have yet to be determined.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""