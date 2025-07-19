Thousands rally across Israel demanding hostage deal as war hits day 652

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, released hostage Doron Steinbrecher, freed six months ago after 471 days in Hamas captivity, addressed a large crowd with an emotional plea. “Exactly six months ago, I returned from the gates of hell,” she said. “And people are still there—652 days in hell.”
Steinbrecher called for an immediate, inclusive agreement and stressed the psychological toll on the released and the families of those still held. “I’m still not breathing freely. Recovery starts with their return,” she said. “The deal must be signed—this week, today. It must include everyone.”
After the Tel Aviv rally, demonstrators marched by the thousands toward the U.S. Embassy, chanting and waving signs. In a direct message to U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier that day said ten hostages would be released “very shortly, ”Steinbrecher urged him in English to “make a deal that will make Israel great again,” referencing his campaign slogan. “I know how important this is to you. I know you can make it happen,” she said.
Elsewhere, protesters gathered at the Karkur Junction and, for the first time in months, marched along Rothschild Boulevard in Caesarea, waving Israeli flags and calling for swift action to secure a hostage release deal.
The protests come as negotiations continue in Doha, mediated by international officials. Israeli sources said a high-level delegation may be sent to Qatar if Hamas agrees to discuss the “key parameters” of a deal. A new proposal reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire, the release of 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others and the start of talks on ending the war, with Trump acting as guarantor.
Despite 13 days of indirect negotiations, critical gaps remain over humanitarian aid, IDF positioning in Gaza and how the talks will proceed during the ceasefire. The identities of the hostages to be released have yet to be determined.