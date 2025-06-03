France sends reassuring message about recognizing Palestinian statehood ahead of UN summit

Two senior French diplomats arrived in Israel on Tuesday for political meetings, where they made clear that France does not intend to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state during the international conference scheduled for June 17 at UN headquarters in New York. The event, co-sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, is designed to rally support for a two-state solution.

The diplomats held meetings with Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Foreign Ministry Director-General Eden Bar-Tal, Deputy Head of the National Security Council Gil Reich, and senior advisors to President Isaac Herzog—who personally welcomed the delegation at the President’s Residence.

Their message was aimed at easing Israeli concerns: France is not planning to formally recognize a Palestinian state during the conference, but rather to express its long-term intention to do so —contingent on the right conditions.

As one French official put it, the gathering is intended to lay the foundation for a renewed political framework based on the two-state solution. The proposed framework includes several key components: securing the release of hostages, advancing a long-term vision for Palestinian statehood, promoting regional integration for Israel, neutralizing Hamas’ military capabilities, building a security structure for post-war Gaza, strengthening the Palestinian Authority, and overhauling Palestinian educational content.

Set to take place in the UN General Assembly Hall under the auspices of Secretary-General António Guterres, the conference will feature speeches and culminate in a consensus-based declaration—though no formal vote will be held.

A French official emphasized: “We want this framework to include elements that support Israel’s future. This isn’t about isolating or condemning Israel—it’s about paving a way to end the war in Gaza. Recognition of a Palestinian state remains on the table, but not as a product of this conference. That will remain a bilateral matter between states.”

While these reassurances were welcomed on the surface, Israeli officials responded with unease over the timing. Promoting Palestinian statehood while the war continues and hostages remain captive, they argued, sends a dangerous message: that Hamas’ aggression yields diplomatic gains. The French delegation pushed back, claiming the opposite—that their aim is to disarm Hamas and promote a future that excludes it.

French assurances notwithstanding, Israeli officials remain wary. Some fear France might still use the conference—or its aftermath—as a springboard for recognizing Palestinian statehood, potentially prompting other European nations to follow suit. Within Israeli leadership, two camps have emerged: one believes Paris is acting transparently and in good faith, laying groundwork for future steps; the other suspects a veiled diplomatic maneuver may be underway.

Those in the latter group believe France itself remains undecided and may be deliberately keeping its intentions vague. There is growing speculation that countries like Malta and Portugal could soon join in recognition efforts if France moves ahead.

During the Foreign Ministry meeting, the French were met with particularly sharp criticism. Officials didn’t mince words: “France is incentivizing terrorism. Your actions and rhetoric reward the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. You're teaching the world that violence works. Worse, you're encouraging Hamas to hold out longer by signaling that a reward is coming. You’re offering the Palestinians a state—and giving Israel a scolding.”

Israeli diplomats were particularly incensed by the implied linkage between the Gaza conflict and Palestinian statehood, seeing it as a move that ultimately benefits Hamas. “By pushing for recognition without negotiation, you’re eroding the Palestinian Authority’s motivation to pursue peace,” one official said. “You're not furthering peace—you’re damaging its foundation.”

The French replied that their position is hardly unique within Europe. Israeli officials pushed back: “Europe is not monolithic. Some governments are driven more by internal political pressure than foreign policy strategy.” One added: “There was already a Palestinian state of sorts in Gaza—and it turned into a terror regime. Now you want to repeat that in the West Bank? You’re not creating a Palestinian state. You’re creating two terror states.”

As for disarming Hamas, Israeli officials stressed that it is a moral and security necessity—not a political condition. “We were massacred. That alone makes it clear this area can’t be left armed. They’ve made it plain they plan to do it again.”

On the issue of humanitarian aid, Israel’s envoys noted a recent breakthrough: “For the first time in months, aid is reaching Gazans directly. And instead of supporting that model, you’re reverting to failed channels that empower Hamas and bypass the people who need it.”

Looking ahead to the conference, a senior French diplomat summarized the mission: “We’re trying to construct a political framework where the two-state solution is central—but the first step is tackling urgent priorities: securing a ceasefire, freeing the hostages, and dismantling Hamas. Only then can we begin preparing for Gaza’s next chapter.”

He continued, “The goal of this conference is not to impose a solution, but to put forth a shared vision endorsed by interested UN member states. This isn’t being done behind the U.S.’s back—we’re in direct dialogue with both Washington and Jerusalem. The reason we came here was to better understand Israel’s position—not just for the day after, but for the future.”