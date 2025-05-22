France pressures Western allies to recognize Palestinian state

France is pressuring a number of Western countries to recognize a Palestinian state and formally announce it at a peace summit being organized by President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The summit is scheduled to take place at the United Nations on June 17. French officials hope several European nations—including Belgium, Portugal and Luxembourg—will join the initiative.
Belgium has emerged as a stumbling block, with its right-wing prime minister opposing the move. France is reportedly applying intense pressure to sway Brussels. “Macron is trying to create an anti-Israel atmosphere to convince as many countries as possible to recognize a Palestinian state,” A senior Israeli official said.
In response, Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon is working closely with U.S. diplomats to block the French initiative and persuade other nations not to support recognition.
Israel is also preparing for an upcoming UN Security Council meeting on May 28, where several European countries are expected to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid. Israel, once again working in coordination with the U.S., is hoping Washington will veto any such resolution.
Diplomatic sources said the current wave of international pressure began during a recent meeting of EU foreign ministers, where some member states pushed to suspend trade agreements with Israel.
Dutch media reported this week that the Netherlands has secured enough support—at least 17 member states—to bring the matter of canceling Israel’s EU partnership agreement to a formal discussion.
European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas said, “It’s up to Israel. The decision is reversible.” She added, “There was broad support for the move. This shows countries recognize the situation in Gaza is unsustainable and humanitarian aid must be allowed in immediately.”
Kallas also confirmed that EU states held talks about imposing sanctions on Israeli ministers and Jewish West Bank settlers—likely following a proposal from Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard—but said the effort was blocked by a single opposing member state.
Separately, the UK announced this week it would suspend negotiations on a future free trade agreement with Israel, summon Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely for a formal rebuke and impose sanctions on several settlers. The move came less than 24 hours after the UK, Canada and France all threatened sanctions against Israel.
These mounting diplomatic and economic measures could have serious consequences. The UK is one of Israel’s major trading partners, with bilateral trade totaling approximately £9 billion ($11.5 billion), making it Israel’s fourth-largest partner. The now-stalled agreement was considered vital for Israel’s tech sector and was expected to expand into new areas.
A Foreign Ministry official told Ynet this week: “We’re facing a real tsunami that’s only getting worse. This is the worst position Israel has ever been in. It’s beyond a catastrophe. The world isn’t with us.”
The official added, “Since November 2023, all the world sees on TV are dead Palestinian children and flattened buildings. People are fed up. Israel isn’t offering a solution, a post-war plan or any hope — just death and destruction. The silent boycott was already here and it’s only going to intensify. We can’t take this lightly. No one wants to be associated with Israel right now.”