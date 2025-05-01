'Where did he get that from?': Netanyahu claims 18 arson arrests; Police report only 3

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that 18 people have been detained on suspicion of setting wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres near Jerusalem, though police officials contradicted the figure, saying only three arrests had been made.
Speaking at the conclusion of the International Bible Quiz for Youth in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said, “We are currently holding 18 individuals suspected of arson, one of whom was caught in the act.” Police officials, however, expressed surprise at the claim. “We don’t know where he got that number from,” one official said.
Wildfires have ravaged areas around the capital since early Wednesday, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds. The Fire and Rescue Authority said the cause of the blazes remains under investigation. One suspect arrested Wednesday is believed to have attempted to ignite a fire in southern Jerusalem, away from the main fire zones in the hills surrounding the city.
Authorities estimate the fires have consumed around 20,000 dunams (approximately 5,000 acres), damaging large swaths of forest including parts of Canada Park. Twenty-one firefighters suffered minor injuries. Nearly 100 fire crews continued battling the flames Thursday, with strong winds expected to intensify in the afternoon.
Active fire zones include Latrun, Burma Road, Eshtaol, Mesilat Tzion, Ta’oz, Canada Park, Sha’ar HaGai, the Forest of the Martyrs and Shoresh. Heavy machinery was deployed to create firebreaks in coordination with the military and the Home Front Command in an effort to protect nearby communities.
“We must prepare now for the integration of international aerial firefighting assistance, expected to arrive shortly,” Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi said after an assessment. “We are conducting a massive operation to contain the fire before the afternoon.”
A firefighting helicopter from Cyprus arrived Thursday afternoon, 27 hours after the first flames were reported. Additional planes from Croatia and Italy were expected, with France and the United Kingdom also considering sending aid.
The military said it has deployed intelligence and air force units to support firefighting efforts. Satellite and aerial reconnaissance images are being analyzed in real time to help map the fire zones and direct ground teams.
As the fires raged, police arrested a 19-year-old resident of East Jerusalem's Issawiya neighborhood who had posted inflammatory messages on social media, celebrating the wildfires and calling for violence. In one post, the suspect shared video footage of the fires alongside a prayer for destruction, writing, “God, make Your fire a hell for them… scatter their ashes.” He was detained at his home and is being questioned by police, who plan to request an extension of his custody in court.
Separately, another East Jerusalem resident was arrested Wednesday night after being caught attempting to ignite a fire in an open field. A judge extended his detention until Sunday.
By Thursday morning, police had allowed approximately 10,000 residents who were evacuated the previous day to return to their homes. Roads that had been closed, including the main Route 1 highway, were reopened.
“Israel Police officers, along with emergency and rescue forces, have acted with dedication and determination with the goal of saving lives,” Police Commissioner Danny Levi said. “These brave teams will continue working until all residents can return safely and normalcy is restored.”
First published: 15:42, 05.01.25