Despite repeated warnings, Israel fails to prepare for spread of wildfires

Despite repeated warnings from the Israel Meteorological Service in the days leading up to the devastating wildfire that is still raging in the hills around Jerusalem, the Fire and Rescue Authorities and the government did not take measures to prevent the crisis. Dry weather conditions and strong winds were forecast for Wednesday, when Israel marked its Memorial Day for the fallen IDF soldiers and the victims of terror.
The meteorological service said that the first warnings were issued five days ago and repeated on Monday. In contrast, across the border in Egypt, schools were shut in advance in anticipation of dangerous fires.
The Authorities turned down the offer of assistance from the Air Force, which has among its squadrons large cargo aircraft, most suitable to respond to the massive fires. The Air Force took it upon itself to begin preparing its planes, cutting the necessary preparation time from 12 to six hours, but was told that they should not be put into operation during daylight hours since other options were available. Only at 3 PM did the Fire and Rescue Authority ask the Air Force to activate the planes.
Lighter aircraft also operated by the Air Force could not be put into operation because of the strong winds and privately owned aircraft able to fight fires were not activated because of political infighting, despite their proximity to the fires and their much-needed equipment.
"It's heartbreaking. The country is on fire and we have 10 aircraft sitting here," a pilot at Chim-Nir Aviation, a private company, said. "It's about power struggles, internal politics and money. We offered our services, but the government preferred to bring in help from Greece and Italy rather than using the resources that were available right here."
The Shin Bet was involved in investigating the cause of the flames, but preliminary findings did not provide conclusive evidence of arson.
That did not prevent conspiracy theorists from spreading rumors online, including Yair Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, who said in a post that he hoped Arab arsonists were not assisted by 'our own people, from the left,' whom he claimed had wanted to disrupt Independence Day celebrations that were to begin in the evening hours on Wednesday.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is responsible for the Fire and Rescue Authority, came under attack, even from inside the ruling coalition. 'Do we have a minister responsible for national security?" some ministers asked.
A previous wildfire last week destroyed some 4,500 acres of forests and in the current flames, thus far, nearly 5,000 acres have been burned. Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in over a dozen communities, and about 100 cars were abandoned on the main highway connecting Jerusalem to the coast.
More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital, most suffering from smoke inhalation, after they were stranded on the road as it was engulfed in flames. Authorities said that due to the wind, the fire was erratic and unpredictable.