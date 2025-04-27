IDF targets Hezbollah weapons warehouse in Beirut

IDF forces attacked a warehouse where Hezbollah precision missiles were stored in Beirut, according to a joint announcement by the prime minister and defense minister. The statement said that they warehouse and its missiles "posed a significant threat to the State of Israel."

The airstrikes on Sunday came after the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee , warned residents in Lebanon’s Beirut ahead of the strike, as rocket fire toward Israel continues. Also on Sunday, for the second time in 24 hours, Israeli fighter jets intercepted a drone approaching from the east, likely launched from Yemen. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, according to the military.

Following three warning strikes, the IDF targeted the Dahieh area. Lebanese news outlets also reported the strike hit a warehouse. Sky News Arabia cited an Israeli source who said the target contained Hezbollah missiles. Israeli officials later confirmed that the warehouse stored “significant weaponry” belonging to Hezbollah .

Footage of the strike in Beirut

Meanwhile, Lebanese government sources told Qatar’s Al-Araby outlet that "talks are underway with the ceasefire monitoring committee to pressure Israel to stop its attacks."

Saudi outlet Al-Hadath also reported on the IDF’s warning strike in Beirut, noting it came shortly after the military warned residents in the area. Lebanese media reported fighter jets and drones flying over the district, with rescue teams deployed on site.

"Israel will not allow Hezbollah to grow stronger and pose any threat to it – anywhere in Lebanon," the statement said. "The Dahieh district of Beirut will not serve as a sanctuary city for the terrorist organization Hezbollah."

The IDF released a photo of the strike alongside its warning, saying: "Anyone inside the building marked in red (in the image) and in nearby buildings is close to Hezbollah facilities. For your safety and the safety of your families, you must immediately evacuate and move at least 300 meters (984 feet) away."

Lebanese sources claimed the marked building was a warehouse, while Lebanon’s National News agency said it was located near schools and residential buildings.

Earlier Sunday, rocket sirens were activated in Be’er Sheva and surrounding areas following a missile launch from Yemen, which the Israeli Air Force intercepted. Hours later, the IDF reported that another drone approaching from the east had been intercepted. No sirens were activated in accordance with military protocol.