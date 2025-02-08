'We love Israel': Freed Thai hostages return home after release from Hamas captivity

After 482 days in Hamas captivity and 10 days of rehabilitation in Israel, five Thai nationals freed from Gaza departed Saturday morning for their return home to Thailand.

The men—Sathian Suwannakham, 34, Pongsak Thenna, 35, Bannawat Seathao, 27, Watchara Sriaoun, 32, and Surasak Lamnau, 30—were released earlier this month as part of the ongoing cease-fire and hostage exchange deal.

The five former hostages bid farewell to Israeli and Thai medical staff who had cared for them at Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) in a departure ceremony featuring flags, banners and warm send-offs. As they embraced hospital staff and bowed in a traditional Thai gesture of gratitude, they expressed their appreciation, calling out "We love you, thank you very much."

Hospital staff and Thai Foreign Ministry representatives, who had assisted in their recovery, waved Israeli and Thai flags and held up signs in Thai script, reading "Safe travels home." Four of the men's family members, who had flown in from Thailand, accompanied them on their journey back to Bangkok, alongside a rescue team representative from Thailand.

During their stay at the Israeli hospital, efforts were made to tailor their care to Thai cultural preferences. Meals included rice at every serving, supplemented with fresh fruits and vegetables. Bilingual signage was posted throughout the facility, and medical staff wore name tags in both Thai and Hebrew.

Psychological and medical care was provided by professionals from both countries, including Thai military personnel, a trauma doctor and a psychiatrist from Thailand, as well as a Thai-speaking Israeli psychologist and representatives from the Thai embassy.

Hospital director Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach said that continued treatment plans had been developed for them in Thailand, funded by Israel. She noted that while their physical and mental conditions had improved significantly, they still suffered from lasting injuries. One required a hearing aid, others had lost teeth and some had sustained gunshot wounds that still required further medical care.

On Friday evening, ahead of their departure, the five men visited a shopping mall, where they were given a budget to buy gifts for their families and later dined at a Thai restaurant. Before leaving the rehabilitation center, they left messages on a farewell board in both Thai and Hebrew, writing: "Everyone here is kind. We love you and we love Israel."

When asked if they would ever return to Israel, Seathao responded "Maybe", while Sriaoun simply said, "I love you. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Thai officials continue efforts to locate and secure the release of one remaining Thai hostage, Pinta Nattapong, 35, whose whereabouts and condition remain unknown.

Additionally, two Thai nationals—Sonthaya Oakkharasri, 30, and Sudthisak Rinthalak, 43—were murdered on October 7 while working in kibbutz orchards near Be’eri. Their bodies are still held in Gaza, with ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure their return.