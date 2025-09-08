Rabbis, newly-wed immigrant from Spain among killed in Jerusalem terror attack

Six people were killed in a shooting attack at Ramot Junction on Monday morning, authorities said. The victims were Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Pash, Yaakov Pinto, Yisrael Metzner, Rabbi Yosef David, Rabbi Mordechai Steinzag and Sarah (Sarita) Mendelson.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the attackers , residents of the Palestinian villages of Qatanna and Qubeiba northwest of Jerusalem, entered through a breach in the border fence.

2 View gallery Rabbi Yosef David, Yisrael Metzner, Levi Yitzchak Pash, Yaakov Pinto

Yaakov Pinto, 25, an immigrant from Spain, had recently married and studied at the Derech Emunah Yeshiva in Lod. Members of his community in Ramot said his “future was cruelly cut short. Our hearts are with his young wife, his family and his community in these difficult moments.”

Levi Yitzchak Pash, a staff member at the Kol Torah Yeshiva, lived in Tel Tzion near Jerusalem. Neighbors described him as “a dedicated yeshiva worker, known for helping everyone in the neighborhood and performing acts of kindness.”

Yisrael Metzner, 28, was a resident of Jerusalem.

Rabbi Yosef David, 43, lived in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. Local residents said he was killed while standing at a bus stop on his way to study at a kollel, with his books in hand.

Rabbi Mordechai Steinzag, 57, who immigrated to Israel from Pennsylvania in 1993, was the owner of the famous Beit Shemesh bakery Dr. Mark, which specialized in healthy alternatives for bread.

Sarah (Sarita) Mendelson, 60, was a resident of Jerusalem's Ramat Shlomo neighborhood.

Esther Lugasi, who was lightly injured in the attack , described the scene from Shaare Zedek Hospital. “It’s not simple. I’m still shaking. I’ve never experienced anything like this. It’s horrifying. I was traveling to visit my parents. The bus stopped at Ramot Junction. People boarded the already crowded bus. All the other buses passed, but ours remained. The driver opened the door, some people got off, I was about to board line 62 — and then gunfire came from all directions. It felt like an eternity,” she said.

She added, “I felt I was going to die. I stopped and said, ‘If I die, I die,’ but I managed to keep running. We hid in the terminal. There was a lot of shooting until it went quiet. There were children and strollers. One woman held a baby and threw the stroller. We waited there until a medic came to me. I was afraid to go out.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Menahem KAHANA / AFP )

Yaakov Yisrael Guetta, whose mother Osnat was seriously injured in the attack and taken to Shaare Zedek, said Monday afternoon, “When I heard it, my heart skipped a beat. Ramot Junction is just two stops from our home. The doctor says my mother was shot in the abdomen and, God willing, she will recover quickly.”

He added, “She is coming out of surgery. I ask everyone — pray that God ends our suffering. My mother is a woman whose whole life has been dedicated to giving without stopping. We are six siblings; three of my children are still in cheder and know nothing. We will update them only when they come home.”

The attack occurred shortly after 10 a.m. when two Palestinian attackers without residency permits fired at a bus stop and struck two buses, lines 62 and 320. In addition to the six fatalities, several others were injured and evacuated to hospitals in Jerusalem, including some critically wounded.