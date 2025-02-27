With keffiyehs, masks and drums, Pro-Palestinian mob takes over Barnard College building

More than 50 pro-Palestinian students at Columbia University stormed an administrative building at Barnard College, the university's women's college, late Wednesday night, staging a sit-in blocking the office of Dean Laura Rosenbury for several hours.
The students, wearing keffiyehs and masks, carried drums, flags and signs reading "Free Palestine," demanding the reinstatement of two students suspended for distributing anti-Zionist flyers during classes, as well as the cancellation of disciplinary actions against students for pro-Palestinian activities. They also called for Barnard to divest funds and publicly condemn Israel’s military actions in Gaza.
During the demonstration, a staff member was allegedly assaulted by protesters and required hospital treatment, according to Robin Levine, Barnard’s vice president for strategic communications. Protesters also spray-painted graffiti on building walls with messages such as "Barnard expels students" and "F–k Barnard."
Levine said that protesters had also encouraged other people to come on campus without identification. The administration offered to meet with the students if they removed their masks, but protesters refused.
The protesters declared they would continue "until our demands are met," blocking hallways, drumming and distributing pro-Palestinian leaflets. Some reportedly shoved security personnel upon entering the building.
The students eventually agreed to leave only after Barnard officials promised negotiations beginning Thursday afternoon to consider their demands for amnesty for all students they claim were suspended due to pro-Palestinian actions or speech.
Barnard College President Laura Rosenbury later issued a statement confirming that the protest had ended: "Tonight, a small group of masked protesters attempted to undermine Barnard's core values of respect, inclusion, and academic excellence. Thanks to the efforts of our staff and faculty, the protesters have now left Milbank Hall without further incident. But let us be clear: their disregard for the safety of our community remains completely unacceptable."
Brian Cohen, director of Columbia's Hillel student group, condemned the protest, saying it disrupted classes, led to violence against staff, and undermined the rights of Jewish students to study without fear of harassment.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Columbia University issued a response stating that the disruption was unacceptable, but emphasized that the matter fell under Barnard College’s jurisdiction.
Outside the building, police set up mobile units, including a bus designated for mass arrests. Pro-Israel students said a planned counter-demonstration would proceed Thursday. Israeli professor Shai Davidai, who has become a prominent critic of the university’s handling of such protests, urged supporters to join the counter-rally, writing online: "Angry about the images coming out of @BarnardCollege? Join me tomorrow to demand consequences. Don’t confuse our non-violence with submissiveness."
The incident echoed a similar protest in April 2024, when pro-Palestinian students occupied Columbia's Hamilton Hall, leading to mass arrests after the university called in New York City police.
The university president at that time, Minouche Shafik, later faced heavy criticism and resigned in August 2024, partly due to backlash over her handling of the demonstrations. Her successor, Katrina Armstrong, publicly apologized to pro-Palestinian students for their treatment by university and police officials.
Since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing the cancellation of visas for foreign students considered "Hamas supporters," enabling their deportation. The order pledges to "investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist and anti-American colleges and universities" and instructs government agencies to identify and utilize all available legal tools against antisemitic attackers and harassers within 60 days.
In an explanatory note accompanying the order, Trump warned: "To all foreign residents who joined pro-jihadist demonstrations—we will find you and deport you."