Israeli, Syrian officials to meet in Baku as US pushes deescalation in southern Syria

Israeli officials are expected to meet Thursday in Baku with representatives of the Syrian regime, a diplomatic source told AFP, in a continuation of regional talks involving Israel, the United States and Syria aimed at de-escalating tensions.
The meeting will include Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, who are arriving in Azerbaijan’s capital directly from Washington, where they participated in high-level coordination talks with U.S. officials on issues including Syria.
The Israeli delegation in Washington also included Mossad chief David Barnea and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael (Yechiel) Leiter. On the American side were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is expected to visit Israel.
Thursday’s meeting in Baku follows a direct encounter last week in Paris between Dermer, Hanegbi and Syrian Foreign Minister Hassan al-Shibani. According to U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who facilitated the Paris meeting, the objective was to initiate dialogue and reduce tensions. “That is exactly what we achieved,” Barrack said, noting that all sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue the process.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the proposed agreement under discussion includes several provisions: transferring oversight of the predominantly Druze Sweida province to the U.S., withdrawal of Syrian government and tribal forces beyond Druze villages and the formation of local Druze councils to provide civilian services.
Additionally, the agreement reportedly calls for a verification committee to report violations to the U.S., the disarmament of Quneitra and Daraa provinces near the Israeli border and the establishment of local security committees composed of residents, with restrictions on heavy weapons and any Syrian government-aligned forces entering Sweida. UN agencies, however, would be granted access.