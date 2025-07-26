Fresh round of Israel-Syria talks expected soon after Paris meeting ends without deal

Israeli and Syrian delegations held a direct meeting in Paris this week with U.S. mediation to discuss a potential security agreement, with Arab media reporting Saturday that diplomatic sources described the talks as “honest and responsible,” though no final agreements were reached.
The meeting included Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, Ambassador Tom Barrack, said the meeting successfully opened dialogue and helped de-escalate tensions.
Saudi outlet Al Hadath reported that the discussions focused on security developments and efforts to contain violence in southern Syria. However, they failed to produce an agreement on redefining the 1974 ceasefire lines between Israel and Syria.
Syrian officials reiterated that “national unity and territorial integrity are not up for negotiation,” emphasizing that the southern Sweida province—where Bedouin militias and regime forces carried out a massacre of the local Druze minority, prompting Israeli airstrikes on regime targets—remains an integral part of the Syrian state.
According to the report, Syria rejected any proposals involving foreign presence, partition plans or parallel entities within its borders. The Syrian delegation blamed Israel for recent escalations and demanded an immediate withdrawal from areas where Israeli forces have advanced.
Despite the stalemate, both sides reportedly agreed to hold further meetings. Syrian media aligned with the regime of President Ahmad al-Sharaa quoted officials expressing a desire to rebuild post–civil war Syria and warning against “projects that threaten the country’s unity.”
Qatar-based Al Jazeera, citing an official Syrian source, reported that Syria is resisting any new territorial realities on the ground and that discussions included a possible revival of the 1974 disengagement agreement under international supervision.
The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Thursday that talks are also exploring a U.S.-backed arrangement regarding Sweida. Under the emerging deal, pro-regime forces would withdraw beyond Druze villages, with local Druze groups conducting sweeps to verify compliance.
The draft proposal also includes establishing local councils in Sweida to provide civilian services, a joint violation-monitoring committee reporting to the U.S. and disarmament of Quneitra and Daraa provinces, both bordering Israel.
Local security committees without heavy weapons would replace armed presence in those areas, and UN agencies would be allowed access to Sweida, while regime-affiliated groups would be barred.