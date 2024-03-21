Palestinian teen accused of collaborating with Israel executed by twin brother

Members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) Jenin Brigade executed 19-year-old Karim Jabarin, who was affiliated with the terrorist group, after accusing him of collaborating with Israel overnight Thursday. Reports indicate that his brother, a PIJ operative named Karem, carried out the execution.
Palestinian reports suggest the executed terrorist provided information that led to the elimination of four terrorists by Israeli security forces. Additionally, it was claimed he confessed to his actions before being executed. After his death, a mob reportedly gathered, cursed and desecrated his body. His family has publicly disowned him.
The information Jabarin allegedly provided led to several targeted actions, including the elimination of Ahmed Barkat, responsible for a fatal shooting at the Hermesh settlement in the West Bank in 2023, which killed Meir Tamari. Barkat was targeted in a drone strike in the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday. Additionally, this intelligence facilitated a raid on a Jenin hospital, resulting in the elimination of three more terrorists.
The IDF described Barkat as a "senior terrorist" in the PIJ in the Jenin area, along with Muhammad Hawashin, who was in the car targeted in the strike but who survived and was only injured according to Palestinian reports.
Hawashin, according to the army, is the commander of the PIJ's Jenin branch. In the car were two other terrorists, Mohammed al-Fayid and Mohammed Raheil, who, according to Palestinians, were killed.
Another elimination attributed to Jabarin was that of three terrorists in the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin. In this operation, IDF special forces units and the Shin Bet troops entered the hospital disguised as medical personnel before killing their targets and exiting quietly.
Mohammed Jalamneh and two other terrorists, Mohammed Ghazawi, a Hamas commander in Jenin, and Basel Ghazawi, an Islamic Jihad terrorist were eliminated in the operation.
This isn’t the first time the Palestinians have executed a suspect on charges of collaboration with Israel. Last year, the Lions' Den terror group executed 23-year-old Zuhair al-Ghaleeth in Nablus, claiming he was involved in the elimination of the group’s leaders.
Days later, a video was released showing the confession of another Palestinian, Mohammed Naji, after he was accused of collaboration with Israel, who wasn’t seen since.