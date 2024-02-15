US reportedly launched cyberattack on suspected Iranian spy ship

NBC News cites three US officials who say the American action was undertaken as response to drone strikes against troops by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, resulting in 3 casualties

The United States conducted a cyberattack recently against an Iranian military ship in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that had been collecting intelligence on cargo vessels, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing three U.S. officials.
The cyberattack took place a week ago as part of a government response to a drone attack by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan late last month and wounded dozens of others, the report said.
USS Gerald Ford alongside strike group
(Photo: Maxwell Orlosky / US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE / AFP)
NBC reported that the operation was intended to inhibit the ship’s ability to share intelligence with Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The Iran-aligned Houthi, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen, have launched a wave of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in recent weeks, calling it a response to Israel's military operations in Gaza and a show of solidarity with Palestinians.
Houthi rebel on board seized vessel in Yemen
(Photo: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB)
The attacks have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and raised fears of supply bottlenecks.
The U.S. military has responded with strikes against the group. President Joe Biden said in January that strikes on Houthi targets would continue even as he acknowledged they may not be halting their attacks.
The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the NBC News report.
