Families of hostages, survivors to visit Washington as Gaza negotiations continue

A delegation of former hostages and relatives of those still held in Gaza is set to travel to Washington next week to press for international support as negotiations over a potential cease-fire and hostage release continue. While the full list of participants and schedule have not yet been finalized, it appears unlikely the group will meet again with former President Donald Trump, though meetings are expected with senior U.S. officials, including Trump adviser Steven Witkoff. According to Israeli authorities, 59 hostages remain in Gaza. Of those, 24 are believed to be alive.

Among the families traveling to the United States are Idit and Kobi Ohel, whose son, Alon Ohel, was abducted from a fortified bus stop during the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack . The couple said Thursday that they received what they described as “firsthand testimony” about their son’s condition from recently released hostage Or Levi, who appeared in a televised interview.

Levi and fellow freed hostage Eli Sharabi told Israeli media that Alon Ohel suffered serious shrapnel injuries, including to his eyes, and is in immediate danger. “Alon is being held in the harshest conditions, with a serious eye injury that left him blind,” his parents said. “He has shrapnel all over his body, is being abused by his captors, and is now alone in a tunnel 40 meters underground.”

Ohel was previously held alongside Levi, Sharabi, and Elia Cohen, all of whom were released as part of a previous deal. In an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , the Ohel family wrote that their son’s life is at risk. “Alon is on the verge of blindness and in real danger of dying. We live in fear that at any moment we’ll receive the worst possible news,” they wrote.

The first stage of a previous hostage deal required Hamas to release individuals in need of urgent medical attention. The Ohel family says Hamas has violated that agreement by failing to include their son. “The testimonies from Eli and Or are harrowing,” they wrote. “Hamas blatantly lied, did not release all humanitarian cases, and therefore breached Phase A of the agreement.”

The family urged Netanyahu to make any future humanitarian or medical aid to Gaza contingent on the release of hostages and their access to supervised medical treatment .

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts have intensified amid reports of rival mediation efforts between Egypt and Qatar. According to Reuters, Egypt recently proposed a plan under which Hamas would release five hostages each week. Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 separately reported that Qatar offered a deal in which Hamas would release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander in exchange for a public statement from Trump calling for renewed negotiations.

Another Egyptian proposal reportedly also involved Alexander, who holds U.S. citizenship, offering his release in return for a seven-week cease-fire, a resumption of humanitarian aid, and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has denied receiving any formal proposals and maintains that Hamas continues to insist on entering Phase B of the deal only after a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza and a commitment to end the war — conditions that Israel has rejected. The return of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the government this week is seen as a signal that Israel intends to continue its military campaign.

In Gaza, Hamas political bureau member Suhail al-Hindi told the Al-Quds network that “serious discussions” were underway with mediators. He said the group hopes talks will lead to a cease-fire, Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction of Gaza, and a “just and genuine” prisoner exchange.

Separately, a Palestinian source told the pan-Arab news outlet Asharq News that informal discussions were taking place ahead of the upcoming Muslim and Jewish holidays — Eid al-Fitr and Passover — aimed at securing a temporary cease-fire and pushing forward Phase B of the deal.

Egyptian officials arrived in Doha this week to continue talks. According to Egyptian sources cited by Reuters, Cairo had received “positive signals from Israel” about a phased plan involving weekly hostage releases. However, Israeli officials later denied any such proposal had been presented, and said no Israeli negotiating team was currently in Qatar.

Another reported Egyptian plan — not yet formally presented to Israel — would involve the release of five living hostages, including Alexander, in exchange for a seven-week cease-fire, humanitarian aid, and the release of hundreds of prisoners. Egypt is reportedly exerting heavy pressure on Hamas, including threats to expel members of the group who are currently in Egypt.

Qatari officials have reportedly dismissed the Egyptian plan as unserious and unworkable, amid growing tensions over which country will take the lead in mediation efforts. Sources familiar with the matter said Qatar told Witkoff that it views Egypt’s proposal as lacking credibility. Observers believe Qatar is concerned about losing its position as the primary broker.

U.S. officials have also expressed limited enthusiasm for the Egyptian initiative. Meanwhile, Israel has continued military operations in Gaza but has not launched a full-scale ground assault. On Thursday, Hamas-affiliated media reported Israeli airstrikes in Nuseirat and central Gaza City that killed at least seven people.