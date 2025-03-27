War and hostages: Netanyahu to hold security consultation as Egypt claims 'positive indications' from Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene a security consultation on Thursday. Embattled Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar is expected to attend, as well as other officials, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Mossad Director David Barnea, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The meeting will focus on the ongoing war and efforts to secure the release of hostages.
Meanwhile, an Egyptian delegation traveled to Doha on Thursday to continue negotiations on the second phase of a potential agreement. According to Egyptian officials, talks will include discussions on expanding humanitarian aid to Gaza, as mediators seek to resolve the deadlock that emerged following the conclusion of the first phase and Israel’s rejection of Hamas' conditions for the next stage.
Reuters reported, citing security sources - apparently Egyptian - that Cairo had received "positive indications from Israel" about a new ceasefire proposal, which would include an additional transitional phase on the way to Phase II. As part of that proposal, it was reported, Hamas would release "five hostages each week." It was not specified whether the hostages were alive or dead, and Israel later claimed that they had not been presented with any Egyptian proposal - and that there is no Israeli negotiating team in Qatar. As of today, there are 59 hostages in Gaza, with 24 known to be alive.
A Palestinian official said that, as part of the mediation efforts, "there are some proposals that look better than the previous ones" - but when asked if he expected an announcement of a breakthrough, he replied: "Maybe not yet."
Egypt has not yet presented its proposal to Israel, as it is first seeking an understanding with Hamas
Egypt has not yet presented its proposal to Israel, as it is first seeking an understanding with Hamas. The previous initiative reportedly included the release of five living hostages, including Edan Alexander, in exchange for a seven-week cease-fire, a resumption of humanitarian aid, and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Hamas, however, has set conditions and demanded guarantees, prompting Egypt to exert significant pressure, including the threat of expelling prisoners who were previously deported to Egypt.
Qatari officials have expressed skepticism over the Egyptian initiative, with some calling it unserious and already a failure. Tensions between Qatar and Egypt over which country should lead the mediation efforts have further complicated the process. Sources familiar with the talks said Qatari officials told U.S. businessman and US special Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff that they view Egypt’s proposal as unviable, though analysts suggest Qatar is also concerned about losing its role as the primary mediator.
The United States has been lukewarm toward the Egyptian proposal, while Israel continues to intensify military pressure on Hamas without launching a full-scale ground maneuver. Reports Thursday indicated a series of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, including an attack in Nuseirat and another in central Gaza City that killed four people, according to Hamas-affiliated media.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
A senior U.S. official said Washington believes Israel has justification to resume its military campaign given Hamas’ refusal to negotiate but stressed the need for it to be “highly targeted, efficient, and effective” because “we don’t have unlimited time.”
The official also reiterated President Donald Trump’s commitment to advancing a Saudi-Israeli normalization deal, saying he would not allow Israel to derail it. “The clock is ticking,” the official said. He also criticized Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, saying they “do not understand geopolitical realities or where they stand.”