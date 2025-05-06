US said to offer new ceasefire plan as Israel readies to expand Gaza operations

The United States has presented a new ceasefire proposal aimed at halting the war in Gaza, according to an Egyptian official, as Israel prepares to expand its military operation following a breakdown in hostage negotiations with Hamas.
The Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported Tuesday that Cairo received the American proposal in recent hours. The plan seeks a long-term ceasefire ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the Middle East, scheduled for May 13–16. Israeli officials said they were not aware of such an initiative.
The Egyptian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the proposal comes amid ongoing meetings of Hamas leaders in Doha. It includes opening humanitarian corridors into Gaza, the release of a limited number of hostages—including Edan Alexander—and the delivery of verifiable information on the condition of remaining captives. The proposal also reportedly demands proof that hostages not included in the initial release are receiving adequate food and medical care.
The official added that Egyptian, American and Israeli representatives are holding talks to address Gaza's deepening humanitarian crisis. One proposal under discussion involves appointing a private company, owned by a Palestinian-American businessman and a candidate to lead a Gaza aid oversight committee, to manage the distribution of urgent relief under increased Israeli supervision.
The reported proposal includes what the Egyptian source described as "less complex" terms than those debated over the past two weeks and is intended to de-escalate tensions and lay the groundwork for broader negotiations to end the war.
Meanwhile, Hamas issued a statement Tuesday evening rejecting Trump's recent remarks that the group mistreats Gaza residents and obstructs humanitarian aid. "President Trump's statements echo the lies of Netanyahu’s terrorist government, which is systematically starving innocent civilians," the group said.
In Israel, military and government officials are weighing the timing of a full-scale ground operation in Gaza. A senior Israeli security official said Monday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will use the coming days for preparations but will delay the launch of its broader maneuver until after Trump’s regional visit. The former president is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next week.
The official said the pre-maneuver phase offers a narrow window for a potential hostage deal, possibly based on the so-called “Witkoff model.” Under such an arrangement, Israel would seek to maintain control over areas cleared during the fighting and incorporate them into a permanent security buffer zone beyond the March ceasefire lines. The official emphasized that Israel would not dismantle the buffer zone under any temporary or permanent agreement, citing the need to protect nearby communities and prevent arms smuggling to Hamas.
The security official said the military, under a plan developed by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will reinforce its forces to “defeat and dismantle Hamas’ military and governing capabilities,” while exerting heavy pressure to secure the release of all hostages. He said Israeli forces will receive strong aerial, naval and ground support, including heavy engineering equipment to neutralize explosives and demolish Hamas positions.
The IDF began issuing tens of thousands of emergency call-up orders to reservists over the weekend. Many units will be mobilized for the sixth or seventh time since the conflict began 17 months ago. Reservist brigades will be deployed to the northern border and the West Bank to free up regular forces for operations in Gaza.
Earlier this week, reports emerged that Zamir issued a rare warning to political leaders about the potential impact of a major ground assault on the hostages’ fate. In a recent closed-door security meeting, Zamir told Netanyahu and senior ministers: “In a broad maneuver, we could lose the hostages.” He has previously stated that the IDF’s top priority is the safe return of the hostages, contrasting with Netanyahu’s assertion that Israel’s primary goal is defeating Hamas.