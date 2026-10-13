Pope arrives at Rome hospital for surgery to remove lung nodule

Pope Leo XIV arrived at Rome's Gemelli hospital Tuesday to undergo surgery to remove a small nodule from his lung , a procedure expected to help doctors determine whether the growth is cancerous and whether further treatment is needed. The 71-year-old pontiff walked into the hospital and waved to dozens of well-wishers gathered outside its main entrance.

Earlier, Leo waved to reporters from the back seat of his SUV as he left Vatican City. The Vatican said he is expected to remain hospitalized for at least a week and has canceled his audiences through October 20. It has not specified the surgical technique doctors will use.

Pope Leo XIV ( Photo: REUTERS / Remo Casilli )

The pope disclosed the nodule during his Sunday noon prayer, saying doctors had discovered a small, localized growth during routine medical checks and recommended its removal. The operation marks the first publicly announced major health concern of his 17-month papacy, and Leo has been unusually transparent about his condition.

Dr. Lorenzo Spaggiari, director of thoracic surgery at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, said the outlook could be favorable if the lesion is indeed small and confined to one area. Spaggiari, who is not involved in the pope's care, said doctors may perform a biopsy and remove part of the affected lung during the same procedure.

Both procedures can be performed using minimally invasive robotic technology available at Gemelli, he explained. The technique involves small incisions through which surgeons operate robotic instruments. Spaggiari said the approach could allow doctors to conduct the biopsy and surgery under the same anesthetic, although the Vatican has not disclosed its medical team's plans.

If tests reveal cancer, doctors would also examine nearby lymph nodes to determine whether the disease has spread. When a tumor is detected early and completely removed, additional treatment may not be necessary, Spaggiari said. Lung nodules are not necessarily cancerous and can be either benign or malignant.

Cardinal Tsutomu Kikuchi, the archbishop of Tokyo, who met Leo on Monday, said the pope felt well and had decided to undergo surgery promptly to avoid disrupting his planned November trip to Latin America. Kikuchi said Leo had given no indication that the procedure was an emergency.

The pope is scheduled to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17. The ambitious itinerary covers more than 31,000 kilometers and includes approximately a dozen flights, two helicopter journeys and significant changes in altitude.

Spaggiari said his institute generally advises patients against flying for three weeks after lung surgery, potentially leaving Leo only a narrow recovery window before departure.

The pontiff will not stay in Gemelli's traditional papal apartment because the rooms, which include a private chapel, are undergoing renovations. Instead, he will occupy a nearby hospital room.