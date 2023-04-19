Neymar and Biancardi share joyful news of upcoming arrival

Professional footballer Neymar, also known as Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., and his partner, Bruna Biancardi, a network anchor and influencer, announced on social media on Tuesday, that they are expecting their first child together.

Professional footballer Neymar, also known as Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., and his partner, Bruna Biancardi, a network anchor and influencer, announced on social media on Tuesday, that they are expecting their first child together.

Professional footballer Neymar, also known as Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., and his partner, Bruna Biancardi, a network anchor and influencer, announced on social media on Tuesday, that they are expecting their first child together.