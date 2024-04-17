Israel conducts over 900 West Bank counterterror raids in Ramadan crackdown

Following the Israeli defense establishment’s preparations for Ramadan fearing escalations amid the war in Gaza, new data seen by Ynet sheds light on the IDF Central Command, Shin Bet and Border Police’s operations in the West Bank throughout the most important Muslim holiday.
A total of 900 offensive operations were carried out (arrests, searches for military equipment, terror infrastructure raids, and questionings), 300 terror suspects were arrested, 10 terrorists were eliminated in airstrikes, and another 15 terrorists were arrested on their way to execute attacks by the Shin Bet.
Alongside these missions, several shooting attacks occurred in the West Bank, during one of which 21-year-old Sergeant Major Ilay David Garfinkel was killed near Ramallah. Other Israelis were injured in various incidents.
During the month of Ramadan, 23 IDF battalions and 20 Border Police companies operated under Shin Bet coordination in the area. The soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists (including the 10 killed in airstrikes), and over 40 firearms and military equipment were seized. Additionally, around NIS 100,000 intended for terror operations were confiscated.
A military official at the IDF Central Command said, "IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police forces worked around the clock to counter-terrorism throughout Ramadan via airstrikes, targeted elimination, broad divisional operations, and hundreds of arrests of wanted suspects. We will continue to operate on high alter anywhere and at any time. Anyone who threatens Israeli citizens should know we’ll reach them, one way or another.”