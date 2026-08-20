US redesignates Hezbollah as Iranian proxy, sanctions cash-smuggling network

. Reuters reported Thursday evening, citing a notice it obtained that has not yet been officially released, that the move is another step against the Iranian axis.

. Reuters reported Thursday evening, citing a notice it obtained that has not yet been officially released, that the move is another step against the Iranian axis.

According to Reuters, the U.S. Treasury Department is now redesignating Hezbollah as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” because of its “for service to the Iranian regime under the command of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.”

According to Reuters, the U.S. Treasury Department is now redesignating Hezbollah as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” because of its “for service to the Iranian regime under the command of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.”

According to Reuters, the U.S. Treasury Department is now redesignating Hezbollah as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” because of its “for service to the Iranian regime under the command of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.”

A U.S. official told Reuters that the redesignation is intended to demonstrate that Hezbollah operates on behalf of the Iranian regime. Hezbollah was first designated a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” in 2001, but not under the new rationale now added to the designation. It also faces U.S. sanctions under a separate designation as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization.”

A U.S. official told Reuters that the redesignation is intended to demonstrate that Hezbollah operates on behalf of the Iranian regime. Hezbollah was first designated a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” in 2001, but not under the new rationale now added to the designation. It also faces U.S. sanctions under a separate designation as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization.”

A U.S. official told Reuters that the redesignation is intended to demonstrate that Hezbollah operates on behalf of the Iranian regime. Hezbollah was first designated a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” in 2001, but not under the new rationale now added to the designation. It also faces U.S. sanctions under a separate designation as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization.”