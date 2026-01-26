Israeli bypasses checkpoint near Nablus, is shot by Palestinian force; IDF: Not a terror attack

The IDF and the Palestinian Authority are investigating a shooting incident at an Israeli who mistakenly drove into the West Bank city of Nablus on Monday morning. No one was injured in the incident, though damage was identified on the Israeli vehicle. An IDF spokesperson stressed that “an initial review at the scene inquiry indicates that this was likely not a terrorist attack.”
In its initial update, the IDF said that “a report was received of gunfire directed at an Israeli vehicle near Mount Ebal in the area of the Samaria Brigade. There are no casualties, and IDF forces are on their way to the scene.”
Several hours later, it emerged that the incident was not a terror attack and that the shots were fired by armed members of the Palestinian Authority. The IDF spokesperson said that “ it appears that a force of Palestinian Security Forces present at the scene responded with fire toward an Israeli civilian who had mistakenly entered the city of Nablus, bypassed a Palestinian checkpoint in Area A, and while exiting, accelerated near the checkpoint."
The spokesperson added that “once the incident became known, the coordination and liaison mechanisms between the Israeli security establishment and the Palestinian mechanisms were immediately activated in order to clarify the circumstances of the incident. The incident is being reviewed through ongoing dialogue between the parties."
"The IDF reiterates that entry into Area A is prohibited and dangerous for Israeli civilians," according to the spokesperson.
Regional council head did not wait for the investigation
One figure who did not wait for the results of the initial inquiry was Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. The council head falsely determined that the incident was a terror attack, saying: “A serious security incident on the road ascending to Mount Ebal. A terrorist carried out a shooting with a handgun at a vehicle belonging to a resident of Samaria. The resident was driving to Mount Ebal and took a wrong turn when he entered the outskirts of Nablus. While making a U-turn to return to the main road, he spotted three terrorists near the entrance checkpoint to Nablus. One of them jumped toward the vehicle and fired at it with a handgun.”
Dagan went on to say, before the true circumstances of the incident were clarified: “The resident managed to escape the scene and continued driving toward Mount Ebal. A bullet impact was identified on the hood of the vehicle. There are no casualties. Upon arrival, the resident linked up with an IDF force at the Ebal outpost. This was a serious shooting attack. Anyone who thinks that terror and gunfire will deter us is mistaken. Our response will be to strengthen our settlement presence in Samaria, and especially on Mount Ebal, which is an inseparable part of our history.”
First published: 15:29, 01.26.26