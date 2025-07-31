US imposes sanctions on Palestinian Authority, PLO

The U.S. State Department announced to Congress that it would impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) members. The move prevents those targeted from receiving visas to travel to the United States.
"It is in our national security interests to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace," a statement read.
The move comes as more countries announce their intention to recognize a Palestinian State in the upcoming UN General Assembly in September.
According to the State Department, the Authority and the PLO promote activities in international organizations that contradict their previous commitments, attempt to internationalize the conflict with Israel through bodies such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) and continue to support terrorism and pay Palestinians involved in terrorism and their families.
The US State Department reported to Congress that the PLO and the Palestinian Authority were not meeting their obligations under the PLO Commitments Adjustment Act of 1989 and the Middle East Peace Commitments Act of 2002.
The report notes that the organizations violated the commitments through a series of actions, including promoting measures in international bodies contrary to previous positions supporting UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338, attempts to escalate the conflict with Israel through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), continued incitement and support for terrorism - including in textbooks - and providing payments and benefits to Palestinians involved in terrorist attacks and their families.
As a result, the U.S.-imposed sanctions, including a visa ban on PLO members and PA officials, pursuant to Section 604(a)(1) of the MEPCA. The US State Department emphasized that the sanctions "are in the national security interest of the United States, with the aim of holding the PLO and the PA accountable for violating their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace." The Trump administration called on both sides to return to the negotiating table and act in accordance with their international obligations.
In contrast to personal sanctions in which specific names are mentioned, these are a declaration of a general policy of sanctions against PLO institutions and the Palestinian Authority. The U.S. did not specify the names of specific entities, but imposed a visa ban on members of the organizations as part of a policy of punishment for activity perceived as harming the chances of peace.
Although no names were mentioned, the wording of the US State Department indicates that the sanctions apply comprehensively - a ban on issuing visas to all members of the Palestinian Authority and the PLO. This is a comprehensive punitive measure aimed at exerting pressure on the Palestinian leadership following its activity against Israel in the international arena, and in particular in the courts in The Hague. The move is seen as a "political whip" that clarifies Washington's position regarding violations of the commitments to the peace agreements.