Cyprus appeals acquittal of five Israelis in 2023 Ayia Napa rape case

Cyprus' Attorney General George L. Savvides has filed an appeal against a local court's decision to acquit five Israeli men accused of raping a British tourist in Ayia Napa in 2023. The five men, aged 19 and 20, were released from custody approximately two and a half weeks ago after the court found them not guilty of the charges.
The incident allegedly occurred in September 2023 when six Israeli tourists were arrested following a complaint by a British woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted at a hotel in the popular resort town of Ayia Napa. One suspect was released shortly after the arrest, while the remaining five were held in custody until their acquittal.
According to the complainant's testimony, she met the group at a pool party at the Fedrania Gardens Hotel. She alleges that they forcibly took her from the pool to a hotel room, where at least two of them sexually assaulted her. She reported the incident immediately to hotel security, and police were called to the scene.
In late March, the court ruled in favor of the defendants, clearing them of all charges. The five men returned to Israel shortly thereafter.
Under Cypriot law, the court may summon the five to attend the appeal hearing. However, legal experts suggest it is unlikely they will return to the island.
Nir Yaslovitzh, the attorney representing two of the acquitted men, expressed confidence in the judicial process. "I have full confidence in the Cypriot judicial system," he told Ynet. "The court clearly determined that the complainant fabricated her story and did not find her credible. According to the law, an appeals court cannot overturn a decision based solely on the complainant’s credibility. We must all stand against sexual assault, but also guard against the misuse of such serious accusations. I firmly believe in my clients’ innocence."