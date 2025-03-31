Cyprus court aquits Israelis of charges of rape

The five men accused by a British tourist of sexual assault in 2023, are released from jail after 18 months and free to return home; 'I am the happiest man on earth,' one says after being exonerated 

A Cyprus court on Sunday acquitted five Israeli men from the charges of rape and ordered their immediate release from prison. "I am the happiest man on earth, one of the men said having been incarcerated for the past 18 months. I just want to return to Israel," he said.
The men were accused by a British woman in 2023 of forcibly taking her away from a party to their hotel room in Aya Napa and sexually assaulted her. She then complained to hotel security of the incident and the police were called.
In January, the court ruled that DNA taken from the men was inadmissible as evidence in their trial because it was taken from the under false pretenses. The police told them that they were submitting to a COVID test.
the Israeli nationals, ages 19 and 20, residents of Majd al-Krum were incarcerated in Cyprus for the past 18 months.
"I congratulate the District Court in Cyprus for its ruling that exonerates my clients after the baseless charges against them," A lawyer representing the Israelis said. "This is a courageous ruling that completely rejects the claims against them."
