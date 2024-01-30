Cyprus court dismissed DNA evidence in Israelis' rape trial

A Cyprus court on Sunday ruled inadmissible, the DNA collected as evidence from two of the five Israeli suspects in the case involving a rape of a young British woman last September.
The judge was convinced that the tests were taken unlawfully by the police, because they DNA was taken amid claims that the suspects were submitting to a COVID test. The defense attorney for the two suspects plans to demand full exoneration.
"I congratulate the court's decision, which dismissed the way the Cyprus police unlawfully took DNA evidence from my clients, trampling on their rights," Attorney Nir Yaslovitzh, representing both suspects, said.
"This was essentially a move by the police station officers to get rid themselves of the case and transfer it to the court, in an unprofessional investigation. Hopefully, the court's decision would lead to the absolute exoneration of my clients."
The five were arrested in early September after a British tourist told the police that they had raped her after meeting her at an Ayia Napa party. According to her testimony, they "forcibly took her from the pool" to a room in the hotel.
The five Israelis, residents of Majd al-Krum aged 19 and 20, acknowledged meeting the tourist at a pool party at the Fedrania Gardens Hotel. Later, at least two of them went up to her room – and there, where
according to her, they sexually assaulted her. The young British woman immediately complained to the hotel security. The police arrived at the scene and took down her detailed testimony.
Local media, reported that forensic doctors found signs indicating violence, on the body that could correspond to a struggle between her and the Israelis.
Throughout their investigation, the young men claimed that the sexual relations were consensual. However, after about two weeks, charges of rape and additional offenses were filed against all five.