Cars in Quds Square flew into the air: Footage released of Israeli air strike on Tehran

Iranian footage from a June 15 strike in which 18 reportedly were killed shows a powerful explosion hit a Tehran building, followed by a second blast that sends cars flying; Its authenticity remains unverified

More than a week after the war with Israel ended, Iranian media continues to release footage of Israeli Air Force strikes. A video circulated by several Iranian outlets claims to show a bombing in Quds Square in Tehran’s Tajrish neighborhood.
The footage shows an initial explosion in a building, against a mountainous backdrop. Seconds later, a second explosion occurs nearby, forceful enough to hurl multiple cars into the air. It remains unclear what caused the second blast—whether it was from an aerial bomb or possibly from damage to an underground facility.
Footage released by Iran
The video has not yet been independently verified, but is being widely broadcast by Iranian media. According to reports, the attack occurred on June 15 and left 18 people dead. A major water pipeline was also damaged in the strike, flooding streets in the surrounding area.
תקיפה בכיכר תג'ריש בטהרן במהלך המלחמהתקיפה בכיכר תג'ריש בטהרן במהלך המלחמה
The war with Iran began on June 13 with Israel’s surprise launch of Operation Rising Lion. Over 12 days of fighting, the Israeli Air Force repeatedly struck targets deep inside Iranian territory—more than 1,500 kilometers from Israel—achieving what was described as unprecedented aerial superiority.
Numerous senior commanders in Iran’s military leadership were killed during the campaign, as well as top nuclear scientists. The strikes, supported by U.S. bombings on nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan, dealt a significant blow to Iran’s nuclear program.
Footage from the scene of the strike
Israel also targeted Iran’s ballistic missile infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities. During the war, Iran launched hundreds of missiles that caused widespread destruction in Israel and killed 29 civilians. Iran’s official death toll currently stands at 935.
