Hezbollah fires 125 rockets in 2 hours as IDF seizes launcher trucks in Lebanon

Hezbollah launched about 125 rockets toward northern Israel Saturday afternoon, with 150 total launched by 5 p.m., the IDF reported, amid a continued barrage that has persisted despite intensified Israeli operations against the terrorist group.
The escalation follows a month of heightened Israeli strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, particularly since Israel expanded its ground operations in the region.
Friday marked the highest daily total of Hezbollah-claimed operations since hostilities began last October, with the group assuming responsibility for 48 separate incidents, a record number.
Hezbollah’s rocket, missile and drone attacks have increased in precision and coordination, according to Israeli analysts, moving away from the sporadic strikes seen in September and early October to more strategic targeting intended to achieve both military and psychological impact.
However, analysts note that heavy missile fire aimed at central Israel remains limited, possibly due to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah’s launch infrastructure or Iranian orders to hold back larger missiles for potential use in the event of an Israeli attack on Iran.
The IDF said approximately 130 Hezbollah launchers were destroyed over the past week, including the one responsible for Friday's deadly strike on the Arab Israeli town of Majd al-Krum. Two civilians, Hassan Sawaed, 21, and Arjwan Manna, 19, were killed, and seven others were injured in that attack.
Additionally, the military reported that 91st Division forces located four trucks this week loaded with launchers containing approximately 160 rockets ready for launch.
Several fires erupted near She'ar Yashuv, in the Misgav industrial zone and the Hula Nature Reserve due to Saturday’s strikes. Northern District firefighting teams report that the fires have been contained.
