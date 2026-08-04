Four more IDF soldiers involved in Givati rebellion jailed and removed from combat duty

began Thursday afternoon, when veteran soldiers left the base in protest against their commanders, who had removed the signs and symbols they had hung. Officers from the brigade began driving around the area in an effort to locate the soldiers and bring them back. Videos published from the scene gained wide attention on X, and were also shared by Arabic-language accounts that celebrated the revolt within the IDF.

began Thursday afternoon, when veteran soldiers left the base in protest against their commanders, who had removed the signs and symbols they had hung. Officers from the brigade began driving around the area in an effort to locate the soldiers and bring them back. Videos published from the scene gained wide attention on X, and were also shared by Arabic-language accounts that celebrated the revolt within the IDF.

The battalion commander, who was said to have broken and shattered the signs, issued a message to the soldiers’ parents: “Those of you who are familiar from your military service with seniority games between new and veteran soldiers know how serious this incident is. Therefore, I decided to break wooden signs of Satan, the Angel of Death and others, signs that represent exactly these things. I decided to remove the rest of the signs from the companies, except for a small number of signs, out of an understanding of their sentimental value.

The battalion commander, who was said to have broken and shattered the signs, issued a message to the soldiers’ parents: “Those of you who are familiar from your military service with seniority games between new and veteran soldiers know how serious this incident is. Therefore, I decided to break wooden signs of Satan, the Angel of Death and others, signs that represent exactly these things. I decided to remove the rest of the signs from the companies, except for a small number of signs, out of an understanding of their sentimental value.

The battalion commander, who was said to have broken and shattered the signs, issued a message to the soldiers’ parents: “Those of you who are familiar from your military service with seniority games between new and veteran soldiers know how serious this incident is. Therefore, I decided to break wooden signs of Satan, the Angel of Death and others, signs that represent exactly these things. I decided to remove the rest of the signs from the companies, except for a small number of signs, out of an understanding of their sentimental value.