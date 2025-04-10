They kidnapped, murdered and were eliminated: 11 terrorists killed by IDF for roles in October 7 massacre

Israeli security forces have killed 11 terrorists involved in the October 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel since the resumption of hostilities in Gaza last month, the IDF and Shin Bet said Thursday.
In a joint statement, the military and the internal security agency said two other “key terrorists” had been eliminated in targeted strikes before fighting resumed on March 18. The terrorists, affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were reportedly involved in killings and kidnappings of Israeli civilians and soldiers.
“These are central terrorists who took part in the murderous massacre and in the abduction and killing of Israeli soldiers and civilians,” the statement said.
Among those killed:
Hassan Na’am – Responsible for the kidnapping of Sgt. Shaked Dahan.
Ismail Shaqshaq – Took part in the killing of Israeli civilians, threw grenades at a fortified shelter at the Re'im Junction and launched a shoulder-fired missile inside Israel.
Jalal Karaan – Participated in the murder of Inbar Haiman and attacked the Nova music festival and several military bases. He murdered two civilians and distributed video footage of the killings online.
Mohammed Issa – Infiltrated Kibbutz Mefalsim and participated in the massacre.
Mohammed Shabakhi, Fares Qarshin, Yahya Astal and Mohammed Astal – All entered Israeli territory and took part in the October 7 killings.
Mohammed Sakar – Infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz and participated in the attacks.
The two terrorists killed prior to March 18 were:
Mohammed Asfur – Involved in the assault on the southern IDF brigade command center during the October 7 attacks.
Khaled Aldin – Responsible for the murder of Israeli civilians and reportedly used personal items belonging to victims Arik and Hodaya Peretz during the assault.
The IDF and Shin Bet vowed to continue pursuing all individuals involved in the October 7 massacre, saying, “We will continue to act against anyone who took part in the murderous attack.”