Amid coalition crisis, Shas rabbis say 'no compromise' on draft bill

Amid ongoing negotiations over a potential consensus draft law, senior rabbis from Shas’s Council of Torah Sages—Rabbi Moshe Tzadka and Rabbi Moshe Maya—sent a clear message Monday to party leader MK Aryeh Deri: they strongly oppose the drafting of ultra-Orthodox men into the IDF.

Rabbi Shlomo Mahfoud, another prominent rabbinical figure associated with Shas, also joined their stance.

1 View gallery Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef at the Shas Council of Torah Sages gathering, alongside MK Aryeh Deri, Rabbi Moshe Maya, and Rabbi Avraham Salim ( Photo: Avraham Fried )

The letter was published shortly after Shas MK Yinon Azoulay voted in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to extend the emergency "Order 8" draft call-up for reservists. In recent days, talks have been underway primarily between Likud and Shas, as well as with the Degel HaTorah party, in a bid to reach an agreement that would prevent the Haredi factions from supporting a bill to dissolve the Knesset, slated for a vote this Wednesday.

In their letter, signed by Rabbis Tzadkah, Maya, and Mahfoud, the rabbis wrote: "With the honor of the Torah trampled into the dust, and the government determined to oppose any deferment law that does not include quotas or enlistment targets, they are seeking to 'prey on the stragglers' in the way of Amalek—trying to create the illusion that it is acceptable to compromise by drafting those who are not studying, thereby tearing them away from the observance of Torah and mitzvot. This is a desecration of God's name, God forbid."

The rabbis continued: "It is our duty to uphold the foundations of our religion and firmly declare that the prohibition against enlistment applies to every Torah-observant Jew—even in programs labeled 'Haredi tracks'—as military service inevitably leads to spiritual corruption and transgression of the Torah's gravest prohibitions."

Protests in Bnei Brak earlier this month ( Video: David Keshet, Shimon Baruch, Israel Police )

The rabbis emphasized that "it must be publicly declared that according to our sacred Torah, it is absolutely forbidden to agree to or promote any law that includes enlistment targets. It is forbidden to compromise, even over a single soul, including those not currently studying in yeshiva. The previous framework of 'Torato Omanuto'—full exemption for Torah study—must be restored unconditionally. It is the merit of Torah and its observance that truly protects the people of Israel more than anything else."

Meanwhile, in the other Haredi parties, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) expressed pessimism Monday, reiterating their ultimatum to Prime Minister Netanyahu: unless a written draft law acceptable to them is presented, they will support dissolving the Knesset in Wednesday's vote. A senior UTJ source said, "Every hour we’re told there’s ‘progress,’ then we’re told there’s ‘significant progress.’ It’s all hot air. No one has changed their position. We’re tired of promises and talk. There's a bill to dissolve the Knesset, and we’ll back it unless we see a written version of the draft law."

Degel HaTorah, the Lithuanian Haredi faction within UTJ, also made it clear Monday night that they see no real development and will vote to dissolve the Knesset if no finalized draft law is presented for a vote in committee. Party sources said, "We’ve been updated about partial agreements on some issues, but all this so-called progress is meaningless to us unless there’s a complete and ready law."

Negotiations have centered on what sanctions would be imposed on those who fail to enlist. On this point, the sides have made some headway. Haredi representatives have conditionally accepted two key penalties: draft evaders would be ineligible to purchase subsidized homes under the "Mechir Lamishtaken" program, and yeshiva students who evade the draft would lose their eligibility for subsidized daycare.

However, disagreements remain, particularly over the timeline for implementing the sanctions. The Haredi parties are demanding a "cooling-off period" between failing to meet enlistment targets and the imposition of sanctions. In contrast, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair Yuli Edelstein is insisting that sanctions be applied automatically at the end of any draft year in which targets are not met.