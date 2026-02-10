'They treat me like I'm the enemy': Journalist removed from Netanyahu's flight to the US

“Like everyone else, I passed all the checks, boarded the plane, put my carry-on in the overhead bin and my bag on the seat, and then went down with everyone else to film the prime minister’s arrival,” Kolyohin recounted.

“A Shin Bet officer approached me while I was filming a stand-up for Russia’s Channel One near the boarding gate, just moments before the prime minister arrived. He told me to stop filming and then asked me to come with him to the plane to remove my belongings for an additional security check. I told him I wanted to film the prime minister’s arrival along with all the other reporters and photographers, but he said my belongings needed to be checked first,” he said.

