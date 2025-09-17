Fiji opens embassy in Jerusalem, 7th country to do so

The Island in the South Pacific with less than a million inhabitants has joined the list of countries with embassies in the capital; Inauguration ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, along with Fijian Prime Minister Stinbani Rabuka; Funds to rent the building are provided by the Foreign Ministry 

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Jerusalem
Embassy
Fiji
Fiji, the South Pacific island nation of fewer than one million people, inaugurated its first-ever embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday. The new embassy, located in the Har Hotzvim district in the same building as Paraguay’s mission, joins six other embassies already operating in Israel’s capital.
2 View gallery
טקס פתיחת שגרירות פיג'י בירושלים בהשתתפות רה"מ בנימין נתניהו ושר החוץ גדעון סערטקס פתיחת שגרירות פיג'י בירושלים בהשתתפות רה"מ בנימין נתניהו ושר החוץ גדעון סער
Ceremony to inagurate Fiji's embassy in the city of Jerusalem
(Photo: Rafi Ben Hakon, GPO)
The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. Before the event, Netanyahu hosted Rabuka for a diplomatic meeting, thanking him for his support and solidarity with Israel. The two discussed regional political and security issues, and Rabuka invited Netanyahu and his wife to visit Fiji.
Fiji’s embassy in Jerusalem is the seventh to open in Israel’s capital, following those of the United States, Guatemala, Kosovo, Honduras, Papua New Guinea and Paraguay. The initial agreement was reached in June 2023 by then–Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, but the move was delayed. The embassy’s opening was finalized after an agreement between Sa’ar and Rabuka in February on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
2 View gallery
טקס פתיחת שגרירות פיג'י בירושלים בהשתתפות רה"מ בנימין נתניהו ושר החוץ גדעון סערטקס פתיחת שגרירות פיג'י בירושלים בהשתתפות רה"מ בנימין נתניהו ושר החוץ גדעון סער
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the new embassy in Jerusalem
(Photo: Rafi Ben Hakon, GPO)
Israel’s Foreign Ministry is covering the costs of renting the embassy building for five years, as it has done with the embassies of Honduras, Paraguay and Papua New Guinea.
According to Fiji’s Foreign Ministry, the country now has 14 diplomatic missions abroad, including embassies in the United States, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, as well as two permanent missions to the United Nations in Geneva and New York. The Jerusalem embassy is Fiji’s 14th worldwide.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""