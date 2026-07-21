‘I heard him talking to Sinwar’: IDF kills Hamas commander who held multiple hostages

The IDF and Shin Bet said Tuesday that they had killed Adham Ibrahim Sha’aban Nasman, a senior Hamas commander who directed the terrorist organization’s infiltration from Gaza City during the October 7 massacre and later took part in holding multiple Israeli hostages captive.

Nasman, who headed the Operations Department of Hamas’ Gaza City Brigade, was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza City area over the weekend, according to a joint statement from the IDF and the Israel Security Agency.

Adham Ibrahim Sha’aban Nasman ( Photo: IDF )

In recent years, Nasman served as a commander in Hamas’ elite Nukhba force. The military and security agency said he commanded and directed the infiltration into Israeli territory by terrorists from the Gaza City Brigade on October 7.

Throughout the war, he also took part in holding numerous hostages in Hamas captivity, including Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, Ziv and Gali Berman, Eitan Mor, Matan Angrest and Omri Miran, the statement said.

Damari, who survived Hamas captivity, responded to Nasman’s death in a post on Instagram.

“Another thing about this monster: Sheikh Ibrahim was his nickname,” she wrote. “When he held me and Romi captive, I heard him speaking on the phone with Sinwar, his friend Izz al-Din al-Haddad and many others.”

Damari described Nasman as one of the most senior and influential Hamas figures she encountered during captivity.

“He was one of the most interesting and serious figures we came across while in captivity,” she wrote. “So many evil terrorists we encountered aspired to be like him. They are all evil, some senior and some lower-ranking.”

“Now they are no longer talking about us together on the phone. They are burning together in the fires of hell,” she added, referring to Nasman, Sinwar and other senior Hamas figures.

Nasman previously held several senior positions in Hamas, including intelligence officer for the Gaza City Brigade and commander of the Al-Shati Battalion.

In those roles, he was responsible for planning and carrying out numerous terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, according to the IDF and ISA.

The agencies said that in recent months Nasman had attempted to train and prepare terrorists from the Gaza City Brigade while advancing the production and distribution of weapons to its battalions.

Those activities were part of an effort to rebuild Hamas’ military capabilities and were carried out in violation of the ceasefire agreement, the statement said.