Suspect in killing of Samantha Woll released; Detroit police: The attack - likely not antisemitism

The Detroit Police Department reportedly released on Saturday a man who had been taken into custody in connection to the stabbing death of Jewish leader Samantha Woll in Detroit last month. The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed by law enforcement, was apprehended in Kalamazoo on Tuesday and underwent 72 hours of questioning after making a vague statement to the police regarding the killing on October 21, as reported by The Detroit News, citing information from four police sources.
More stories:
The details of the statement have not been fully disclosed, and according to The Detroit News, the man's statement alone does not provide sufficient grounds for pressing charges.
The man's attorney, Allison Kriger declined to comment further beyond saying the suspect was free. The Detroit Free Press said the suspect was a man. No charges have been filed in the case.
Samantha Woll, 40, was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her Detroit home Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding, though investigators believe the attack occurred inside.
Detroit police didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment Saturday. Police Chief James White announced that a suspect was in custody Wednesday. But he also said it did not represent the conclusion of our work in this case.
Woll's death had stoked speculation that it could be tied to animus over the Israel-Hamas war. But White said the attack doesn't appear to be a result of antisemitism. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.