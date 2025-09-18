On UK visit, Trump rejects Palestinian statehood, ties Gaza talks to hostage release

U.S. President Donald Trump used the final day of his state visit to Britain to voice sharp opposition to UK plans to recognize a Palestinian state, saying the move would be premature while Hamas continues to hold Israeli hostages and as the war in Gaza grinds on.
Trump met Thursday with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, the premier’s country estate, after two days of pageantry that included a state banquet with King Charles III at Windsor Castle. Beyond trade and technology agreements, the leaders faced difficult discussions over the Middle East.
“I don’t think you can talk about a Palestinian state when they’re still holding innocent people,” Trump told reporters, calling it a point of “disagreement” with Starmer.
The president reiterated his support for Israel’s military campaign following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas assault that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw 251 hostages taken into Gaza. “So now they have 20, but the 20 is actually probably not 20 because a couple of them are not around any longer,” Trump said, suggesting the number of living hostages may be smaller than reported. “It’s not easy, but we’re trying everything possible to bring them home.”
He also claimed credit for earlier hostage releases. “I’m the one who got all of the hostages out. If it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t be out.”
Trump issued a stark warning to Hamas, saying that if all hostages were not released by a set deadline, consequences would follow. “If all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock … all hell is going to break out,” he said, hinting that a ceasefire deal could collapse.
The president also laid out a controversial vision for Gaza’s future. He said he wants the United States to “take over” the territory, level it and rebuild it into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” He suggested relocating Palestinians to “beautiful areas” in neighboring countries, saying Gaza is now “a demolition site” and that displaced residents would not have the right to return.
Asked whether Saudi Arabia was demanding recognition of a Palestinian state as part of normalization talks with Israel, Trump replied: “No, they’re not.” Instead, he said, “Everybody’s demanding one thing… peace. We want peace. We want people to stop being killed.”
The remarks highlighted a growing policy rift with Britain. Starmer has said the timing of the UK’s planned recognition of a Palestinian state — expected within days — is unrelated to Trump’s visit. Last week, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of a two-state solution, a resolution rejected by Israel and opposed by the United States.