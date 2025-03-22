U.S. issues travel warning for Israel amid protests, regional escalation

The U.S. State Department issued a travel warning for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza on Saturday, citing escalating security risks amid renewed rocket attacks, rising tensions along the northern border and widespread protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem urged American citizens to remain alert and avoid large gatherings, noting that security incidents—including rocket and missile attacks and drone intrusions—could occur without warning.
“The security environment is complex and can change quickly,” the alert stated. “Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings, be aware of your surroundings and know the location of the nearest shelter in case of a red alert.”
The advisory followed a morning rocket attack on the Israeli border town of Metula, which prompted Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said six rockets were launched from Lebanese territory, three of which were intercepted, and that dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command center were later struck in retaliation.
Lebanese media reported at least four people killed in the Israeli strikes. A Hezbollah parliament member denied the group's involvement in the rocket fire and said it had conveyed this to Lebanon's president and prime minister. The Lebanese army said the rockets were fired from north of the Litani River using improvised launchers.
At the same time, Israel is facing widespread domestic unrest, with ongoing protests in major cities over Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza and efforts to dismiss Shin Bet director Ronen Bar. The U.S. Embassy highlighted the protests as a contributing factor to the travel warning.