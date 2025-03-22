U.S. issues travel warning for Israel amid protests, regional escalation

issued a travel warning for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza on Saturday, citing escalating security risks amid renewed rocket attacks, rising tensions along the northern border and

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem urged American citizens to remain alert and avoid large gatherings, noting that security incidents—including rocket and missile attacks and drone intrusions—could occur without warning.

“The security environment is complex and can change quickly,” the alert stated. “Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings, be aware of your surroundings and know the location of the nearest shelter in case of a red alert.”

, which prompted Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said six rockets were launched from Lebanese territory, three of which were intercepted, and that dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command center were later struck in retaliation.

