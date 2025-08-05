'Very serious miscalculation': Egyptian official signals break in Hamas relations after public criticism

A senior Egyptian official acknowledged Tuesday that relations between Cairo and Hamas have deteriorated amid stalled ceasefire talks, following public criticism from a top Hamas leader based in Qatar.
Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service, said in a late-night interview with Egypt’s Al Ghad TV that ties with Hamas had suffered in recent days, after Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, accused Egypt of failing to do enough to prevent hunger in Gaza.
“Over the past week, the relationship has not been at its best,” Rashwan said. “Khalil al-Hayya made a very serious miscalculation.” He added that the remarks could harm Egypt’s cooperation with the terrorist group but noted that Cairo's actions are guided by its own strategic interests. He also recalled that Egypt and Hamas had weathered worse disputes in the past.
The comments come as ceasefire negotiations have stalled in Qatar, and as Hamas released new footage in recent days showing hostages held in Gaza, prompting fresh outrage in Israel.
Rashwan also addressed reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to expand the military campaign in Gaza and to fully occupy the enclave. “We are facing two scenarios,” he said. “The first is continued pressure on the Palestinian factions, particularly Hamas—a view shared by U.S. President Donald Trump and reiterated by Netanyahu. The second is that Israel proceeds with its plan for full occupation of the Gaza Strip.”
He cited recent polling in Israel suggesting that approximately 72% of the public wants the war to end.
Despite the diplomatic deadlock, Rashwan said recent efforts had produced “some results,” including signs of increased flexibility from Hamas during the three months of pressure to reach an agreement.
He reaffirmed Egypt’s long-standing position that Palestinians must determine who governs Gaza. “Whether it’s the Palestinian Authority or a representative body from Gaza’s population, Egypt will accept it,” he said. “But Egypt also recognizes that the Strip cannot be governed under occupation, starvation and ongoing killing.”