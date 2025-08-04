Netanyahu senior officials say occupation of Gaza is next step, with US approval

Negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal which began in Doha following the confrontation with Iran have been stalled for some time, and Ynet has learned Monday evening that U.S. President Donald Trump has given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a green light to launch a more aggressive military operation against Hamas in Gaza.

The understanding in both Israel and Washington is that the terrorist organization does not want a deal. The security cabinet has yet to convene, even after the release of horrific captivity videos of Evyatar David and Rom Breslavski , but officials in Jerusalem clarified that Netanyahu is holding discussions regarding the continuation of the war.

Senior officials close to the prime minister have said that the die is cast. According to them, Israel is moving toward full occupation of the Gaza Strip and the defeat of Hamas. However, it is possible that this is part of a negotiation tactic aimed at pressuring Hamas.

“The direction is the defeat of Hamas and full occupation of the Strip,” a senior source said. “There will also be operations in areas where hostages are being held.” Responding to opposition within the security establishment—amid reports that escalating tensions between the political and military leadership may lead the IDF chief of staff to consider stepping down—an official said: “If it doesn’t suit the chief of staff, he can resign.”

The prime minister is expected to present a proposal in the cabinet discussion to instruct the IDF to take over the strip, defeat Hamas and bring the hostages home. Israeli officials understand that, at this stage, it is not possible to return the hostages through either a partial or comprehensive deal, and therefore they are preparing to direct the IDF to capture Gaza and subdue Hamas.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir canceled his planned trip to the United States, where he was supposed to attend the CENTCOM change of command ceremony hosted personally by General Michael Kurilla. Zamir had conditioned his attendance on a ceasefire tied to a hostage deal expected at this time and, due to the collapse of the negotiations, he decided to remain in Israel.

Hostage and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch sent a message to the hostage families Monday evening, writing: “Since the delegation returned from Doha, ongoing assessments and discussions have been held regarding the hostages’ condition, the status of the negotiations, and the various plans and alternatives.” He added that “these are taking place in professional forums and high-level meetings (including those led by the prime minister). Additional senior-level discussions are expected this week (including a meeting of the Security Cabinet). There are reasons for the sequence and timing of these discussions as they have been set.”

Hirsch further wrote to the families: “We are operating with the full range of capabilities and through various channels in the effort to secure the release of the hostages. Following the distressing videos and the abuse of our captives, urgent measures continue to be carried out. Among those I can report: ongoing engagement with the Red Cross, and with officials and governments around the globe. President Isaac Herzog is raising this issue during his travels abroad, many heads of state and foreign ministers have spoken out strongly against Hamas, and tomorrow a discussion on this matter has been scheduled at the United Nations Security Council, in which Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will participate. I will continue to update you as information becomes available.”

In light of the release of the harrowing videos of Evyatar David from captivity, the Israeli consulate in New York launched a Times Square campaign featuring his images as part of public diplomacy efforts. Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, said: “This is what real hunger looks like—not staged. This is the truth—not a lie. Evyatar David is starved by a Nazi terrorist organization that still dares, backed by part of the media, to spread this libelous blood libel. We will continue exposing the vile lies of these terrorists and their collaborators, everywhere and at all times.”

Despite prolonged deadlock in negotiations, Netanyahu did not convene the Security Cabinet last week, apparently to coordinate positions with the Americans before making a decision. Additionally, the decision has been delayed due to disagreement between the political and military leadership. Right-wing ministers pushed for full occupation of the Gaza Strip, but the military warned that this would jeopardize the hostages. Netanyahu even promised Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that, if no deal is reached, he would approve symbolic annexation measures—possibly on the northern border of the Strip.

Two days ago, an Israeli security official acknowledged that “no deal is on the horizon,” in light of Hamas’ refusal to accept the terms set by Israel. The official added that a deal “does not appear realistic now” and stated that “Hamas demands, as a basic condition for returning to negotiations, the entry of 600 humanitarian aid trucks per day—more than it would receive under a partial deal. The chance of a comprehensive agreement is slim, but perhaps at least they could return to the negotiation table.”

Israel and the U.S. have reached an understanding that partial deals are no longer viable, and both sides have begun discussing a comprehensive agreement—which, as noted, is not expected in the current circumstances. The comprehensive deal was intended to include ending the war, disarming Gaza and dismantling Hamas—who has already declared it will not relinquish its arms until a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is established. Despite the declarations, Israeli officials assessed that actual chances of such a pathway are extremely low.

Nevertheless, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held a tense meeting in Tel Aviv two days ago with families of the hostages, which lasted approximately three hours. In that meeting, he emphasized both President Trump’s commitment and his own personal dedication to bring home the remaining 50 hostages.

“The plan is not to expand the war, but to end it,” he said. “We believe we need to shift to an all-or-nothing negotiation—ending the war and bringing home all 50 hostages at the same time—only in this way,” according to Witkoff.