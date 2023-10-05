Israel calls spitting on Christians 'despicable' in Vatican call

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Israel is committed to preserving religious freedom and freedom to worship, for all faiths, in a phone call with his Vatican counterpart Paul Richard Gallagher on Thursday, The Foreign Ministry said. The two men agreed that Gallagher would visit Jerusalem next month.
The call was made after attacks on Christians increased over the past year, making headlines across the world. In an interview, Vatican Custodian of Christian holy sites in Israel Father Francesco Patton warned that attacks that included stone-throwing on churches and clergy, vandalism and spitting, could result in a surge of antisemitism.
Videos showed ultra-Orthodox Jews spitting at the doors to Christian churches and on nuns in the Old City of Jerusalem, while some among them claimed they were following an old Jewish custom.
"I made it clear to Minister Gallagher that I condemn the reprehensible act of spitting on Christians and any harm to anyone on the basis of their faith," Cohen said. "This behavior does not represent Jewish values, and the widespread condemnation of this disgraceful act reflects that."
"Freedom of religion and worship are fundamental values in Israel, and the hundreds of thousands of Christian tourists who visit the Holy Land every year are welcome and will be received with respect and blessings."
Until now, no Vatican foreign minister has made an official visit to Israel and was only present during papal visits to the country. Cohen highlighted the significance of the appointment of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, to a cardinal, which underscores the centrality of Jerusalem for people of all Abraham's faiths.
Earlier on Thursday, a Jewish American was arrested after he allegedly vandalized ancient Roman statues at the Israel Museum claiming they were offensive to the Torah.