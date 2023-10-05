Netanyahu accuses protesters of physically attacking Rabbi Leo Dee

in Tel Aviv, because he was wearing a Jewish prayer Shawl. Dee said he was not pushed. "There is no limit to the hate and madness," Netanyahu said after members of his coalition made the same accusations. Dee said he was not pushed.

In an interview on Kan Radio, Dee said there were only a number of protesters who represent a minority which is like the terrorists, loud and impactful. When given the chance to retract his words comparing the protesters to terrorists, the rabbi declined.

