Mass exodus from Gaza City ahead of major Israeli offensive: 'We slept on the pavement'

estimate that 10,000 to 12,000 people have fled the city in recent days, though hundreds of thousands remain. Witnesses described nighttime convoys of displaced families crossing the Wadi Gaza bridge west of Nuseirat refugee camp, some traveling by vehicle and others on foot.

“All we have left are a few empty plastic bags,” said Abu Nasser al-Qassas, who fled the destroyed Shujaiya neighborhood with his wife and five children. “We slept on the pavement after we couldn’t find space in schools or mosques. My youngest son won’t stop crying. Every sound makes him think a tank is about to crush us.”

An Israeli official told The Associated Press that airdrops of humanitarian aid over Gaza City will soon end and the entry of aid trucks will be reduced. Earlier this week the

Saturday night in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood. The source said his body was identified by family members and Hamas commanders, though the group has not confirmed his death.

