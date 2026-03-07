US moves strategic bombers toward Mideast as Trump warns Iran will be ‘hit very hard’

“They’re going to be hit very hard today.” That was the latest threat from U.S. President Donald Trump toward Iran, delivered after four U.S. B-1 Lancer bombers landed in Britain in recent days and amid assessments that a dramatic strike on Iran could come Saturday — exactly one week after the war began.

In a social media post, Trump referred to an apology issued by Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, to Gulf states and his statement that Tehran would not attack them “unless we are attacked from their territory.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images )

“Iran, which is being beat to hell, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore,” Trump wrote — although explosions continued to be reported in several Gulf countries after Pezeshkian’s statement.

According to Trump, “This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israel attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East.”

Trump also claimed the moment marked an unprecedented defeat for Tehran.

“It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern countries,” he wrote. “They said: ‘Thank you President Trump.’ And I said: ‘You’re welcome!’”

The president said Iran is no longer the region’s dominant power.

“They are, instead, the ‘loser of the Middle East,’ and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse,” Trump wrote. “Today Iran will be hit very hard.”

He added that additional targets are now under consideration.

“Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment,” he said.

The threat comes after Trump previously said the United States was preparing a “big strike” against Iran and after four B-1 Lancer bombers from the U.S. Air Force landed in recent days at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images )

The long-range strategic aircraft can carry up to 24 cruise missiles, making them among the most powerful conventional bombers in the U.S. arsenal. One of the aircraft that arrived in Britain is named “Symphony of Destruction,” with artwork reflecting the title painted on the fuselage.

The arrival of the bombers in Britain comes as the Pentagon has pledged to increase the pace of strikes against Iran. Each aircraft can cost up to about $2 billion and is designed to carry out long-range missions while avoiding detection.

The B-1 weighs about 86 tons and can reach speeds of roughly 1,450 kilometers per hour, making it one of the fastest bombers in the U.S. Air Force.

Operated by a crew of four, the aircraft includes advanced radar systems, GPS navigation for precision strikes and electronic warfare systems designed to disrupt enemy radar. The bomber has previously been used in operations in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq, and according to reports was also used early in the current war to strike missile sites in Iran.

At RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, a massive C-5M Super Galaxy transport aircraft was also spotted. The cargo plane can carry two M1 Abrams tanks, six Apache helicopters or 36 military vehicles.