Test of Arrow air defense system alarms public

The Defense Ministry announced Wednesday evening that it, together with the IDF and the Israel Aerospace Industries, carried out a pre-planned test of the Arrow air defense system. The announcement also said that additional details regarding the test will be published "in the coming hours."

The Defense Ministry announced Wednesday evening that it, together with the IDF and the Israel Aerospace Industries, carried out a pre-planned test of the Arrow air defense system. The announcement also said that additional details regarding the test will be published "in the coming hours."

The Defense Ministry announced Wednesday evening that it, together with the IDF and the Israel Aerospace Industries, carried out a pre-planned test of the Arrow air defense system. The announcement also said that additional details regarding the test will be published "in the coming hours."

as part of the test was seen and photographed in the sky over the southern coastal plain, including in Ashdod, where the launch caused panic among beach-goers.

as part of the test was seen and photographed in the sky over the southern coastal plain, including in Ashdod, where the launch caused panic among beach-goers.

“The system intercepts ballistic threats outside the atmosphere and at its edge, and protects Israel from long-range strategic threats,” the Defense Ministry stressed. “It combines groundbreaking technologies and is considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world.”

“The system intercepts ballistic threats outside the atmosphere and at its edge, and protects Israel from long-range strategic threats,” the Defense Ministry stressed. “It combines groundbreaking technologies and is considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world.”

“The system intercepts ballistic threats outside the atmosphere and at its edge, and protects Israel from long-range strategic threats,” the Defense Ministry stressed. “It combines groundbreaking technologies and is considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world.”

The defense system in question is divided into two systems with different capabilities: Arrow 2 and Arrow 3. After the launch of long-range ballistic missiles, the first layer of defense meant to deal with them is Arrow 3 — a two-stage interceptor that destroys targets at ranges of up to about 2,400 kilometers and at altitudes of about 100 kilometers, outside the atmosphere, through direct impact.

The defense system in question is divided into two systems with different capabilities: Arrow 2 and Arrow 3. After the launch of long-range ballistic missiles, the first layer of defense meant to deal with them is Arrow 3 — a two-stage interceptor that destroys targets at ranges of up to about 2,400 kilometers and at altitudes of about 100 kilometers, outside the atmosphere, through direct impact.

The defense system in question is divided into two systems with different capabilities: Arrow 2 and Arrow 3. After the launch of long-range ballistic missiles, the first layer of defense meant to deal with them is Arrow 3 — a two-stage interceptor that destroys targets at ranges of up to about 2,400 kilometers and at altitudes of about 100 kilometers, outside the atmosphere, through direct impact.