Test of Arrow air defense system alarms public

The Defense Ministry announced Wednesday evening that it, together with the IDF and the Israel Aerospace Industries, carried out a pre-planned test of the Arrow air defense system. The announcement also said that additional details regarding the test will be published "in the coming hours."
A trail from the interceptor missile launched as part of the test was seen and photographed in the sky over the southern coastal plain, including in Ashdod, where the launch caused panic among beach-goers.
In July 2025, after increased use of Arrow missile stocks during Operation Rising Lion, Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram signed an order that will allow a significant acceleration in the production of Arrow interceptors at Israel Aerospace Industries.
“The system intercepts ballistic threats outside the atmosphere and at its edge, and protects Israel from long-range strategic threats,” the Defense Ministry stressed. “It combines groundbreaking technologies and is considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world.”
The defense system in question is divided into two systems with different capabilities: Arrow 2 and Arrow 3. After the launch of long-range ballistic missiles, the first layer of defense meant to deal with them is Arrow 3 — a two-stage interceptor that destroys targets at ranges of up to about 2,400 kilometers and at altitudes of about 100 kilometers, outside the atmosphere, through direct impact.
Missiles that evade interception outside the atmosphere are handled by Arrow 2, the second layer of defense, which intercepts long-range ballistic missiles inside the atmosphere, usually at altitudes of up to about 100 kilometers and ranges of up to about 1,500 kilometers. The American THAAD system can also intercept such missiles. It intercepts at altitudes of about 100 to 150 kilometers, at ranges of up to about 300 kilometers, and in some cases even during the missile’s boost phase.
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First published: 18:46, 08.05.26