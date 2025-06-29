IDF tells residents of Gaza City to evacuate ahead of attack

The IDF posted an urgent call to residents of northern Gaza and the center of Gaza City to evacuate ahead of an attack.

The fighting in Gaza continues amid reports of attempts to reach a comprehensive deal in Gaza. Earlier on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump called for a deal to be made in Gaza, in a post on his Truth Social platform.

