IDF tells residents of Gaza City to evacuate ahead of attack

The IDF posted an urgent call to residents of northern Gaza and the center of Gaza City to evacuate ahead of an attack.
The fighting in Gaza continues amid reports of attempts to reach a comprehensive deal in Gaza. Earlier on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump called for a deal to be made in Gaza, in a post on his Truth Social platform.
"For your safety, go south immediately," he said in his post. "The IDF is operating in these areas and the assault will intensify and spread, in order to destroy terror infrastructure. Hamas is endangering your lives and inflicting disaster. Returning to areas of fighting poses a serious risk to your lives."
The fighting in Gaza continues amid reports of attempts to reach a comprehensive deal in Gaza. Earlier on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump called for a Gaza cease-fire deal to be approved, in a post on his Truth Social platform.
The post followed his announcement that he believed a ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza was possible within a week. But officials in Jerusalem said they saw no indication that a deal could be reached and no Israeli delegation was dispatched to attend negotiations in Cairo or Doha.