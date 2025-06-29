IDF tells residents of Gaza City to evacuate ahead of attack

Arabic language military spokesperson says in warning that fighting in the area will intensify and urges residents of parts of northern Gaza to evacuate to the humanitarian zone, further south

Einav Halabi
The IDF posted an urgent call to residents of northern Gaza and the center of Gaza City to evacuate ahead of an attack.
The fighting in Gaza continues amid reports of attempts to reach a comprehensive deal in Gaza. Earlier on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump called for a deal to be made in Gaza, in a post on his Truth Social platform.
IDF posts a warning to evacuate Gaza City and areas in the north of the Strip
"For your safety, go south immediately," he said in his post. "The IDF is operating in these areas and the assault will intensify and spread, in order to destroy terror infrastructure. Hamas is endangering your lives and inflicting disaster. Returning to areas of fighting poses a serious risk to your lives."
The post followed his announcement that he believed a ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza was possible within a week. But officials in Jerusalem said they saw no indication that a deal could be reached and no Israeli delegation was dispatched to attend negotiations in Cairo or Doha.
